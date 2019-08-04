EUPHORIA STATION ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR THEIR SOPHMPMORE ALBUM THE REVERIE SUITE

Euphoria Station will release its sophomore album, The Reverie Suite, on Tuesday, September 17th 2019. This release will be available via iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and other music websites worldwide. An album release party set for Sunday, September 22nd will take place at Universal Bar & Grill: 4093 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91602.

Euphoria Station was formed by vocalist/ lyricist Saskia Binder and guitarist/ songwriter Hoyt Binder who share a passion for deep music with hooks that easily connect. Saskia brings a unique, powerful voice tempered by heart, dreams and euphoria. Hoyt brings a heartfelt hard rock edge that nods to guitar heroes of yesteryear while traveling through passages, roads and stations.

The Reverie Suite is a concept album based on the life of vocalist Saskia who delivers her story with an earnest passion that’s hauntingly beautiful. Its theme is centered around childhood and musically presented with a sound that evokes America in all its beauty – whether it be folk, rock, jazz or Native purple mountains majesty with progressive tinges.

Its exciting new sound is delivered to you by The Americana Daydream Revival Orchestra which features keyboardist Ronald Van Deurzen, harmonica player Tollak Ollestad, flutist Rebecca Kleinmann, violinist Trevor Lloyd, drummer Chris Quirarte, bassist Paulo Gustavo and percussionist Bobby Albright, world class players that elevate the music while staying true to its roots.

Whether you’re a fan of concept albums, catchy tunes or adventurous instrumentals, The Reverie Suite will deliver and transport you to what can only be described as an Americana Daydream Revival.

For more info visit:

www.euphoriastation.com