Ethan Gold “Pretty Girls” Now at Top40 Radio: Download Now

Songwriter, performer, and composer Ethan Gold returns with a trio of LPs about our alienation and inter-connectedness. The first album in the Earth City trilogy Earth City 1: The Longing released on May 14, 2021. This is Gold’s first album of new songs since Songs From A Toxic Apartment, praised in Pitchfork, Sunday Times (London), and elsewhere. During his recovery from a head injury that left him unable to perform, Gold composed film scores, including Don’t Let Go (Universal/Blumhouse) and The Song of Sway Lake. Gold earlier received accolades for producing Elvis Perkins’ influential Ash Wednesday album.
Artist Name: Ethan Gold
Song Title: Pretty Girls
Publishing: Lonely Cities Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Earth City 1: The Longing
Record Label: Elektric Gold
|Elektric Gold
|Lakeside Promotion