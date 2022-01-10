Ethan Gold “Pretty Girls” Now at Top40 Radio: Download Now

Songwriter, performer, and composer Ethan Gold returns with a trio of LPs about our alienation and inter-connectedness. The first album in the Earth City trilogy Earth City 1: The Longing released on May 14, 2021. This is Gold’s first album of new songs since Songs From A Toxic Apartment, praised in Pitchfork, Sunday Times (London), and elsewhere. During his recovery from a head injury that left him unable to perform, Gold composed film scores, including Don’t Let Go (Universal/Blumhouse) and The Song of Sway Lake. Gold earlier received accolades for producing Elvis Perkins’ influential Ash Wednesday album.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Ethan Gold

Song Title: Pretty Girls

Publishing: Lonely Cities Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Earth City 1: The Longing

Record Label: Elektric Gold