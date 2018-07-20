Esteemed Classical Violinist Xia Xia Zhang Now Available for Performance Opportunities

World-Renowned Musical Prodigy Now Inviting Bookings in Texas and Louisiana

Xia Xia Zhang, recipient of the 2017 Global Music Awards; Gold Medal “Emerging Artist” Award, as well as numerous other worldwide accolades, she is ready to re-commit to touring. Some of her awards for her outstanding performances include:

Winner Fleming / Prince of Wales Award, UK – 2009

1st Prize Wilfried Parry International String Competition, UK – 2009

Winner of Hami-Kanga Memorial Prize for Outstanding Violin Soloist, UK – 2009

1st Prize & Best Performance Award Intl. Romantic Music Competition, US – 2013

2nd Prize Canetti Festival International String Competition, Bulgaria – 2008

Bronze Medal Hong Kong International Violin Competition, China -2012

Winner Sainsbury Award for Musician, UK – 2010

Winner Allan Nesta Fufusion Award for Musician, UK – 2007 and 2008

Winner Shadts Violin Competition, US – 2012

Winner China National Violin Competition, China – 2006

In 1996, the Chinese Musician’s Dictionary deemed Xia Xia a child prodigy, and over twenty years later, she has not disappointed. She earned a Doctor of Musical Arts by the impressively young age of 27. Continuously, Xia Xia receives recognition and praise throughout the world of Classical music.

After performing internationally in locations around the United Kingdom, United States, China, Germany and Bulgaria, Xia Xia has settled in the Houston, Texas area. An adjunct Professor of Music, she is currently working alongside the accomplished music faculty at Texas’s Lone Star College. She is now ready to tour again and share her talents with an audience that extends beyond her students.

Xia Xia is looking forward to opportunities to perform in Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Christi, Shreveport, Galveston, and New Orleans in the near future. She invites proposed opportunities for: Ensembles, Concertos, Solo Performances, Piano Accompanied Performances, Private Events, Opening Slots and Festivals.

Xia Xia believes strongly that “music is a universal language from God,” and booking an event to showcase her talents equals offering the community an opportunity to come together and for all to enjoy the masterful and elegant violin melodies of Xia Xia Zhang.

Hear her music on: YouTube, SoundCloud, and NoiseTrade.

Visit her Website at www.xiaxiazhang.com

And learn about recent and upcoming performances on Facebook