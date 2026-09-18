Estate of Dolly Parton announces 2027 DollyFest celebrations in Nashville and London

The estate of country music icon Dolly Parton announced plans on Monday to host “DOLLYFEST: The Celebration of a Lifetime,” a global gathering set for consecutive weekends in Nashville and London in 2027. The decision follows Parton’s death at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer, and a private funeral service held strictly for her immediate family. Rather than holding a standard public ceremony, organizers are fulfilling the late singer’s request for a joyful, music-centered tribute that spans two continents, with the event aiming to bring together fans, collaborators, and artists worldwide, carrying out the musician’s final wishes for a celebratory, music-filled farewell.

The concept originated as a multi-artist festival originally planned for January 2026 in Nashville to mark Parton’s 80th birthday, with the singer herself slated to host and perform. However, those plans were halted when she stepped back from public commitments due to initial health challenges in August 2025. In the wake of her passing, the team behind her estate expanded the event into a dual-continent festival aimed at honoring her broader musical and cultural legacy.

Longtime manager and CEO of CTK Enterprises Danny Nozell emphasized that the gathering is being built strictly around Parton’s vision. “What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life,” Nozell said in a released statement. He noted that the team had previously secured venues and prepared an official launch before her health required a change in course, adding, “A lot of people always say, WWDD — ‘What Would Dolly Do?’ — and, well, at this moment, DOLLYFEST is WDWD — ‘What Dolly Would Do.’”

Organizers clarified that while public tributes and honors will occur naturally across the globe in the coming months, this official festival will serve as the primary large-scale production. “We are not discouraging people from celebrating Dolly in the ways they choose. However, as far as a traditional memorial goes, that is not something Dolly wanted,” Nozell stated. “So, instead, it feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then, see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly.”

Specific venues, line-ups, precise dates, and ticket sales details for the 2027 events will be released in forthcoming announcements through Parton’s official channels.