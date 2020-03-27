Estate Entertainment Announces Their New Pop And R&B Music Artist, Luna Childs

One of a kind New Jersey-based record label Estate Entertainment is excited to announce a new signing, a Pop & R&B music artist Luna Childs. Luna’s melodic voice, wit, and charm will have you wanting more. A Southern California native, Luna Childs is a hugely talented singer, songwriter, and choreographer. She is known for her captivating live performances and expansive range of styles from opera to pop & R&B.

Luna has been involved with the performing arts all of her life. She began singing with her dad in her church choir. At the age of 6, she performed her first solo to a sold-out crowd. Since then, Luna has had the honor of performing with her high school choir at the Hollywood Bowl’s 2010 revival of Hairspray. In college, she performed at Carnegie Hall and international competitions throughout Europe and the US. Luna has received numerous awards and prizes for her performances, including a full-ride college scholarship.

Luna’s upbringing exposed her to a vast range of musical genres, from musical theater to death metal. As a child, Luna’s parents immersed her in the sounds of the 80’s punk movement, which illuminated for her the revolutionary power music holds. Just like many others, Luna’s high school years were full of highs and lows, and music soon became her outlet. Expressing her thoughts and emotions at her music, coupled with a reality she sought to transcend, Luna began writing her music as a therapeutic form of self-expression.

“As an artist, I hope to amplify the voices of the silenced,” Luna commented. My musical stylings are vast, limited only by my values of authenticity and genuineness. I aspire to traverse all genres and produce exceptional content.” She added.

For Luna, performing has natural healing power. This power is evident in her performances that leave audiences in awe. Since her first performance at age 3, Luna has learned to relish the freedom and vulnerability of live shows. For Luna, every show is unique. Every performance, she establishes a deep, emotional connection with her audience.

Stay tuned for much more to come from the budding musician.

To learn more or connect with Luna Childs:

To learn more or connect with Luna Childs:

Website: www.estateent.com/lunachilds

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lunachildsmusic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lunachildsmusic

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/lunachildsmusic

For booking: talent@estateent.com