Ernie Martinez Named PD At KTFM (Energy 94.1)/San Antonio

ALPHA MEDIA National Dir./Digital Content ERNIE MARTINEZ has added big time responsibilities. MARTINEZ is now playing a dual role as ALPHA MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KTFM (ENERGY 94.1)/SAN ANTONIO PD.

ALPHA MEDIA VP/Content PHIL BECKER commented, “Working alongside ERNIE in our corporate roles, I have witnessed time and time again his prowess as a programmer. His desire to infuse both his digital expertise and proven track record as a programmer is exactly what KTFM needs.”

MARTINEZ added, “I’d like to thank (ALPHA MEDIA/SAN ANTONIO VP/Market Mgr.) LANCE HAWKINS, PHIL BECKER and (ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Content) SCOTT MAHALICK for this great opportunity. I’ve always loved this business because of the new challenges and opportunities that it brings. I am beyond excited for the expansion of my role and the opportunities that it presents to further bring talent, digital, social and on-air closer together in ways that no one has ever thought possible.”

Before joining ALPHA MEDIA, MARTINEZ had been a PD at RADIO DISNEY and was VP/Talent Partnerships at MITU.