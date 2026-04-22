Ernest drops ‘Boat Named After You’ from upcoming LP ‘Deep Blue’

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Ernest has unveiled his latest single, “Boat Named After You,” written by Nashville songwriters Nathan Chapman and Tony Lane and produced by Ernest alongside Jacob Durrett.

The song finds Ernest looking back on a past relationship, wondering where that person is now while acknowledging the lasting mark they left behind. It pairs breezy production with wistful storytelling. Ernest shared: “I love this song. I’ve written a bunch of songs, but when the right song comes along, you just know it. Tony Lane and Nathan Chapman wrote this song, and I love and admire them as craftsmen of the genre. Incredible songwriters. It’s an honor to get to cut one of their songs. I can relate to it, not only just the feel, but their love for the water.”

The single, along with January’s “Lorelei,” offers an early glimpse of ERNEST’s third studio album, Deep Blue, due out May 1st. Meanwhile, Ernest continues his headlining Live From The South Tour, with stops in cities including Boston, New York and Houston before wrapping in April. Joining him on the road are rising singer-songwriters Rhys Rutherford, Chandler Walters and Cody Lohden, all signed to his DeVille Records imprint and Cadillac Music Publishing.

Stream ‘Boat Named After You’ – HERE.

Preorder ‘Deep Blue’ – HERE.

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