Ernest and Lukas Nelson join forces reflective track “Time Is A Thief”

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Singer-songwriter Ernest is offering another glimpse into his upcoming album with the release of “Time Is A Thief,” a heartfelt duet featuring Lukas Nelson. The song, issued through Big Loud Records, will appear as the closing track on his third studio album Deep Blue, arriving May 1.

Penned by Matt McKinney, Rivers Rutherford, and Jimmy Yeary, the track reflects on how quickly life passes, comparing time to something elusive and impossible to hold onto. The collaboration came together organically. Ernest shared that both artists connected with the song immediately and recorded it together while Nelson happened to be in town. Their chemistry is evident in the stripped-down, live feel of the track.

Ernest described it as a standout moment on the record, explaining, “This is one of my favorite songs on the album. I had the pleasure of getting to sing it with my friend Lukas Nelson. We recorded it in one day, and the vocal you hear on the record is the vocal we sang down as the band played it that day. I told Lukas to take a pass down on guitar, and that’s what you hear… one pass from Mr Lukas.”

Nelson echoed the sentiment, saying, “Ernest has a great knack for recognizing great songs,” and, “Loved being able to collaborate with him on this one.”

“Time Is A Thief” joins previously released songs like “Boat Named After You,” “Lorelei,” “End Of The Night,” and the title track “Deep Blue,” from the 13-song project. The album draws heavy inspiration from the U.S. Virgin Islands, blending tropical influences with country storytelling. Reflecting on that connection, Ernest said, “So much of who I am comes from my time in the Islands. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them. I found myself in that Caribbean water and will always call it home away from home.”

See the visualizer for ‘Time Is A Thief’ – HERE.

Presave Deep Blue – HERE.