Erinn Alissa Reflects On Personal Loss In New Single “Jacaranda Trees”

Erinn Alissa releases her new single, “Jacaranda Trees,” a haunting, nostalgic folk-pop ballad. Through a tender reflection of a place she once loved, this deeply personal track captures the heartbreak and memories felt after the loss of a home, reminding listeners that memories linger on long after the dust has settled. “Jacaranda Trees” is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

“Jacaranda Trees” is a guitar-driven ballad, met with passionate storytelling through intimate lyricism reflecting on the loss and grief of a home that once stood, but has since fallen to ashes. Though the emotional core of this track is based on her own personal experience following the Palisades Fire in January 2025, this song speaks a universal language of pain and nostalgia. At the center of the track is Erinn Alissa’s commanding vocal performance, measured yet deeply affecting, carrying the emotional weight of the story with striking clarity. Her delivery moves with restraint and control, allowing the vulnerability in each line to land with precision rather than excess. Much like the tree that bloomed every spring and sat outside her window, “Jacaranda Trees” implies that memory will live on in the spaces that we carry and quietly grow within us. “‘Jacaranda Trees’ is about loving a place that no longer exists, and the ghost of who we are when it’s gone. It’s for anyone who’s lost something that once felt like home and still carries it with them,” says Erinn Alissa. “Jacaranda Trees” was self-produced alongside GRAMMY-winner Janet Robin (Lindsey Buckingham, Air Supply, John Carter Cash), who also provided acoustic and electric guitars, with Chris Love on bass. The track was mixed by Erinn Alissa and Matt Hyde (No Doubt, Deftones), who also mastered the track.

Born in Albany, NY, and now based in sunny Santa Monica, CA, Erinn Alissa is a folk pop singer-songwriter inspired by the sun-drenched golden era of the ’60s and ’70s West Coast music scene. A natural-born performer, Erinn Alissa began writing songs from a young age and has made a name for herself performing covers and originals through residencies at some of Los Angeles’s iconic venues, including The Hotel Cafe, Molly Malone’s, and The Viper Room. Having previously opened for Katey Sagal, Erinn Alissa consistently performs over 200 shows a year. Influenced by the likes of Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, and Sheryl Crow, her music channels the traditional lyricism of the ’60s and ’70s through honest, deeply emotional lyrics with a modern twist.

“Jacaranda Trees” is a folk-pop ballad built on echoing guitars and atmospheric production, creating an immersive journey of loss, nostalgia, and rebirth. This song captures the delicate and lingering space between sorrow and resurrection, and is a gentle reminder that even after experiencing devastation, one’s memory and love will always preserve what fire cannot erase. “Jacaranda Trees” is now available to download and stream worldwide on all major music platforms. To stay updated on Erinn Alissa’s newest releases and upcoming shows, follow @ErinnAlissaMusic on Instagram and check out her website ErinnAlissa.com.