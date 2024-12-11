Erin Greider Drops Raw and Playful Single “Heartbreak Hangover”

Pop-rock artist Erin Greider releases her latest single, “Heartbreak Hangover,” a soulful anthem capturing the liberating chaos of a night spent trying to forget heartbreak. With vibrant production that pairs emotional vulnerability with an infectious beat, Greider delivers a powerful story of moving on. “Heartbreak Hangover” is available now to stream on all platforms.

“Heartbreak Hangover” opens with a glimpse into Erin Greider’s breakup ritual, calling up her friends and embracing the night to forget the pains of the past. Combining punchy beats with catchy, confessional lyrics, the song explores the empowering journey of embracing freedom – even if it means waking up regretful the next day. With humor and refreshing vulnerability, Greider captivates listeners with her storytelling of the highs and lows of modern love, loss, and self-discovery. The track features lyricism that blends introspection with lighthearted escapism, creating a relatable and welcoming environment for listeners that is both cathartic and fun, perfect for a scenic drive down the coast of Malibu or through the Hollywood Hills. “This is the story of how when you’re going through heartbreak, you’ll take any distraction you can get for the night even if it isn’t always the healthiest. The pain always comes back in the morning,” Greider shares. The single was produced by Topher Mohr, who also plays guitar and bass, with Stephen Haaker on drums and Greider as the songwriter. With Haaker on drums, the track pulses with a dynamic and driving rhythm, mirroring the urgency of moving on, while the guitar and bass lines by Mohr add a gritty and melodic layer, creating a rich pop-rock soundscape. This interplay of the beat and melody makes “Heartbreak Hangover” an unforgettable experience, displaying both the messy joy and poignant ache of letting go.

Erin Greider’s musical journey blossomed at a young age, writing songs with friends and learning the guitar when she was eight. Her unapologetically bold style and pop-rock influences have garnered her over 500,000 streams on Spotify, reaching 14k monthly listeners. In support of the release of her first full-length album in 2021, she performed at iconic Los Angeles venues like The Mint and Whisky a Go Go. Greider has also received praise from notable outlets like Wonderland Magazine and Guitar Girl Magazine. In 2023, she earned a coveted spot on Music Connection’s Hot 100 live and Unsigned Artists and Bands list.

With “Heartbreak Hangover,” Erin Greider invites listeners to lose themselves in the song’s fearless spirit. Beneath the humor and fun of the track, there is a sense of reflection and resilience, capturing the universal experience of trying to move forward, even when the past isn’t easy to shake. “Heartbreak Hangover” is available to stream and download on all major platforms. For more updates and a look into Greider’s exciting musical journey, follow her on Instagram and TikTok @ErinGreiderMusic and check out her website.