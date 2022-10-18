Erin Duvall Releases “Walking Country Song”

Singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur, Erin Duvall releases her highly anticipated single “Walking Country Song.” The upbeat song with inspiring lyrics, conveys a true sense of honesty as the singer acknowledges the past challenges, while also proclaiming the power of a focused vision throughout the journey. “Been burnt down and headstrong. Crushed dreams that were lifelong. Been highest, most biased. Been loved through the crisis…” The surefire personality of Erin led her to rebound from past setbacks and become “The Three Faces of Erin.” The successful mediums include Music, Motherhood, and Entrepreneurship.

Blending entrepreneurship and artistry has led Erin to be the founder of several successful brands, including her charity, Twice the Love, and a multimedia brand, Sisters of Red, with her sister, Molly Duvall Thomas, which focuses on sharing their love of fashion, design, travel, and all things real and beautiful. In addition, as a Mompreneur, Erin is the creator and founder of the children’s animated character Aunty E, which teaches children about all different genres of music and features over twenty characters, a book series, and an album.

“‘Walking Country Song” is my honest and transparent depiction of the tangled yet beautiful journey, with many sharp turns, of where my life has taken me and where my compass is pointing me now,” says Erin.

Erin is translating country music to people of all kinds. The perseverance in the face of a challenge has made the singer into who she is today. Erin shares, “When asked about the journey of my life and where it has taken me, I was told that I sounded like a Walking Country Song. That’s exactly right, I’m a country song… made up of strength, doubt, tears, love, pure grit, and determination. Always one foot firmly on the ground while the other is constantly in motion,” says Erin.

“I believe that the greatest country songs come from a truthful perspective on heartache, broken dreams, and the courage to get back on your feet again.” Celebrating the power of a comeback and the endurance of her high-spirited approach ultimately led her to be the successful singer and businesswoman she is today.

Erin says, “‘Walking Country Song” was a lyrically cathartic process for me. I am thankful for the bumps in the road that I have experienced because it has made me into who I am today. This song is truly a journey around the sun back to where I belong and where I am going.” Raised on country, blues, gospel, and rock ‘n’ roll, Erin finds her artistic creativity through her musical inspirations such as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, and Reba McEntire.

Being on stage is home for the Texas singer as every face of Erin’s life feeds her soul. Whether it’s about learning from mistakes or revisiting one’s past, “Walking Country Song” reflects on the experiences that lead to either affirmations or resolutions.

Erin’s charity foundation, Twice the Love, focuses on supporting single parents, both men, and women, to get back on their feet emotionally and physically after facing hardships. Set to take place Wednesday, November 2nd at the AT&T Performing Arts Center — Annette Strauss Square, located in Dallas, TX, Erin will host Twice the Love Featuring Erin Duvall & Benefitting The Genesis Women’s Shelter. More information is coming soon. To stay up-to-date, please visit ErinDuvallOfficial.com.

Erin’s new single “Walking Country Song” will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, October 7th. Pre-save the single now!

About Erin Duvall

There are many roles women play on a daily basis, creating a need for several different faces that each resembles the role authentically. Erin Duvall’s intention is to show you all of her roles and “faces” via her successful mediums of Music, Motherhood, and Entrepreneurship. Collectively – “The Three Faces of Erin”. She aims to have you unmask your “faces”, embrace your roles and find what inspires you.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter, Erin Duvall, was raised on a foundation of the country, blues, gospel, and rock ‘n’ roll. Erin’s unique approach to music has drawn comparisons to singers like Janis Joplin, Natalie Maines, and Susan Tedeschi. As the fourth of five children in her family, Erin learned to advocate for herself and what she wanted at an early age, which was to always perform. By delivering raspy country vocals, Erin sets herself apart from other women in today’s country music scene. She belts, teases, and soars into listeners’ ears with her roadhouse bluesy tunes and the sultry sounds of her vocals.

Erin’s debut album, Out of Focus, was recorded in 2010 with producer and songwriter Rob Giles. Rob Giles is a singer-songwriter known for his solo work, along with working with Andy Summers of the Police and the band The Rescues.

Taking a pause to become a mother to four beautiful children, and as a single mother, she knows the importance of hard work and following your dreams. Currently, Erin is working with Terry and Simeon Baker of Baker Brothers Music. With over 30 years of experience, they have worked with Michael McDonald, Aretha Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Patty Austin, Wayne Newton, and Bishop TD Jakes, to name a few. Together they are working to perfectly blend country, gospel, and rock ‘n’ roll into one sound, showcasing the music that was rooted in Erin’s upbringing.

The story of Erin Duvall has taken her around the sun twice and led her back to her passion for music time and time again. As a Mompreneur, Erin is the creator and founder of the children’s animated character Aunty E, who teaches children about all types of music. The exciting animated world of Aunty E started in 2006 with producer Billy Henry. Billy has worked with prominent acts like The Chicks, Courtyard Hounds, Fleetwood Mac, and Shakira. The project is very near and dear to Erin’s heart, and she is excited to share the progress with all of you as she revamps it. Aunty E now features over twenty characters, a book series, and an album.

As an influential philanthropist, Erin Duvall and her sister, Molly Duvall Thomas, founded a multimedia brand known as Sisters of Red. Sharing their love of fashion, design, travel, and all things real and beautiful, Sisters of Red started in 2017 as a creative outlet to share their inspiration. As a sister-duo, the two share a passion for giving to help make a difference in the lives of others.

“I have grown up with two very strong examples of family first, hard work and giving back. So now, as a single mother of four, I feel very strongly to leave a legacy behind for my children that makes them proud,” says Duvall. With the passion that burns inside Erin Duvall, she will excel in all aspects of her career, especially in an ever-increasing world of burn-outs and flashes that dispense as quickly as the wick is lit.

“When we look at Erin Duvall we see a woman of beauty, elegance, and persistence with a soft raspy voice that demands your attention at all times. When you hear this record it will take you on a musical journey of her life’s “Walking Country Song” and how she now has her “Wings” to soar like the powerful woman she was designed to be. – Baker Brothers, Award-winning musicians touring with Kirk Franklin and Bishop T.D. Jakes

