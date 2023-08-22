Erin Duvall Releases Female-Empowered Summer Single “Girls Weekend”

Singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur, Erin Duvall releases her country summer single, “Girls Weekend.” This new song from Erin is about female friendships that transcend their worth and how a girls weekend for everyone might not look the same, but it will be felt by everyone.

Erin says, “The power of girl friendships is one of the strongest forces in the world. It is a source of energy and love, and there is nothing we can’t do together. Some people call their girlfriends their tribe; some people call them their ride or die; I simply call them my family. I feel so blessed to have such a wonderful group of women in my life who, no matter what, are there for me through thick and thin and vice versa. This song is a testament to our friendship, all of the amazing times we have had with one another, and all of the incredible ‘Girls Weekends’ to come!”

As a country music songwriter, Erin writes about love, life, family, and what a girls weekend truly means. This song holds a special place for Erin as it defines the friendships that give a strong representation of how her closest friends have turned into family.

“A girls weekend can look a little bit different for every group of friends, but the true core of what a girls weekend represents will be felt by everyone. Girls’ weekends are good for the soul. They give you the ability to put life on hold for a minute and reconnect with your closest friends and with yourself. Whether it is a spa weekend, a staycation, a rowdy trip to Vegas, a beach or lake trip, or a few days on the slopes, girls’ weekends provide the feeling of being free and being seen. Like they say, life was meant for good friends and great adventures! So here’s to a lifetime of fun ahead of us, says Erin!”

Erin’s artistry continues to empower others through her honest storytelling and advocacy for girls’ empowerment. As a singer, she sets herself apart from others through her truthful perspective on motherhood and family, which includes heartbreak and broken dreams, but also resilience and grace that have made her much stronger.

Erin adds, “I truly believe the older you get, the more important your girl friendships are to you. I have had the same best friends for 20+ years, and we definitely have grown up together. We have gone through the highs and the lows, the heartbreaks and the joys, with each other. We have stood by each other through thick and thin. So no matter how much time, distance, or life’s commitments may keep us apart, when we reconnect for our girls’ weekends, it is like nothing has ever changed. We lift each other up, we laugh till our stomach hurts, and we fuel one another to fill each other’s hearts with love and support until we can be together again! There is truly nothing better!”

Erin also received high praise for her single and music video release “Walking Country Song,” her single and lyric video “Too Little, Too Late,” and her single “To Be Here.” It’s inevitable that it’s all about the support you have around you and the trailblazing women who have influenced Erin and her artistry along the way, including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Shania Twain. “Girls Weekend” is another powerful song building women up that is relatable to all audiences. Be sure to tag Erin on all social media platforms to be a part of her social media challenge, where you share your vision of a girls weekend for a chance to win a surprise gift and be featured in the “Girls Weekend” music video.

STREAM HERE

For more information and to connect with Erin Duvall follow her on

Website, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

To schedule an interview or for more information, contact Dead Horse Branding at the following:

Danielle Reiss

Dead Horse Branding

creative@deadhb.com

Phone: (949) 421-9787

About Erin Duvall

There are many roles women play on a daily basis, creating a need for several different faces that each resemble the role authentically. Erin Duvall’s intention is to show you all of her roles and “faces” via her successful mediums of Music, Motherhood and Entrepreneurship. Collectively – “The Three Faces of Erin”. She aims to have you unmask your “faces”, embrace your roles and find what inspires you.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter, Erin Duvall, was raised on a foundation of country, blues, gospel, and rock ‘n’ roll. Erin’s unique approach to music has drawn comparisons to singers like Janis Joplin, Natalie Maines, and Susan Tedeschi. As the fourth of five children in her family, Erin learned to advocate for herself and what she wanted at an early age, which was to always perform. By delivering raspy country vocals, Erin sets herself apart from other women in today’s country music scene. She belts, teases, and soars into listeners’ ears with her roadhouse bluesy tunes and the sultry sounds of her vocals.

Erin’s debut album, Out of Focus, was recorded in 2010 with producer and songwriter Rob Giles. Rob Giles is a singer-songwriter known for his solo work, along with working with Andy Summers of the Police and the band The Rescues.

Taking a pause to become a mother to four beautiful children and, as a single mother, she knows the importance of hard work and following your dreams. Currently, Erin is working with Terry and Simeon Baker of Baker Brothers Music. With over 30 years of experience, they have worked with Michael McDonald, Aretha Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Patty Austin, Wayne Newton, and Bishop TD Jakes, to name a few. Together they are working to perfectly blend country, gospel, and rock ‘n’ roll into one sound, showcasing the music that was rooted in Erin’s upbringing.

The story of Erin Duvall has taken her around the sun twice and led her back to her passion for music time and time again. As a mompreneur, Erin is the creator and founder of the children’s animated character Aunty E, who teaches children about all types of music. The exciting animated world of Aunty E started in 2006 with producer Billy Henry. Billy has worked with prominent acts like The Chicks, Courtyard Hounds, Fleetwood Mac, and Shakira.The project is very near and dear to Erin’s heart, and she is excited to share the progress with all of you as she revamps it. Aunty E now features over twenty characters, a book series, and an album.

As an influential philanthropist, Erin Duvall and her sister, Molly Duvall Thomas, founded a multimedia brand known as Sisters of Red. Sharing their love of fashion, design, travel, and all things real and beautiful, Sisters of Red started in 2017 as a creative outlet to share their inspiration. As a sister-duo, the two share a passion for giving to help make a difference in the lives of others.

“I have grown up with two very strong examples of family first, hard work and giving back. So now, as a single mother of four, I feel very strongly to leave a legacy behind for my children that makes them proud,” says Duvall. With the passion that burns inside Erin Duvall, she will excel in all aspects of her career, especially in an ever-increasing world of burn-outs and flashes that dispense as quickly as the wick is lit.

Press Quotes

“It has been amazing to watch Erin Duvall, a beautiful, intelligent woman wear so many different hats as she births this body of music. What we are most inspired by is the love she always keeps at the forefront for her four children. This love speaks through these lyrics and melodies of “To Be Here.”’ — Baker Brothers, Award-winning musicians touring with Kirk Franklin and Bishop T.D. Jakes

About Dead Horse Branding

Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning public relations, management and branding agency with headquarters in both Nashville, TN, and Sydney, Australia. Dead Horse Branding creates, designs, and refines each component of a brand, ensuring that the brand will always hit the right chord on every level. Dead Horse Branding’s business model is a cutting-edge management and branding service all-in-house that spans multiple industries, including music, fashion, design, business, culinary, entertainment, fitness, and more. There are 7 primary formulas to branding and Dead Horse does them all under one roof, making them a very competitive branding agency.

Branding is an identity developed through our DH7 branding formula, which includes: strategic planning, logo and image design, photography and visual assets, website design, marketing and social media, publicity, licensing, and distribution. Dead Horse Branding’s brand-building technique has been implemented into the education system in the USA and Australia. Rick Caballo and Melissa Core-Caballo were instrumental in helping to lead Kennesaw State University’s Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business program (MEBUS) as one of top curriculums ranked by Billboard Magazine 2022.

Baha Men, LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler’s solo band), Cyndi Lauper, Hachette Book Group, Simon and Schuster, Bo Diddley Estate, HENDRIX Music Academy, Grammy Winning Mark O’Connor Band, Universal Music Group, MTSU, Sony Music, ACPI Group, Interior Designer Kathy Anderson, Gigi Butler of Gigi Cupcakes, TEDx, NAMM, Songwriting University, Marc Jordan, Music Producer Tony Brown, Jayne Denham, Average Joes Entertainment, Music Expo, Joel A. Katz MEBUS Program, The Today Show, Lionsgate, and Hallmark are some of the brands we have had the pleasure of working within the USA and internationally.

Visit deadhorsebranding.com for more information!

Recommended Post

Erin Duvall Releases her new summer single “Girls Weekend.”

A summer country girls song released by Texas-based singer-songwriter, mother and entrepreneur Erin Duvall. Listen to “Girls Weekend” releasing on Friday, August 11th.

Relevant Hashtags

#spotify #applemusic #girlsweekend #texas #family #friends #texascountry #dallas #nashville #musician #country #singer #songwriter #mother #entrepreneur #businesswoman #publicity #branding #music #listen #newmusic #artist #journey #motherhood #entertainer #radio #deadhorsebranding #charity #foundation #twicethelove









