Erin Duvall Releases A Timeless Mother’s Day Song, “To Be Here”

Singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall releases her country music Mother’s Day song, “To Be Here.” The beautiful tribute to all mothers out there is about the magical love she has for her children and the admiration she has for anyone who is raising children or has raised them. “To Be Here” lyrically focuses on the selflessness of motherhood and the different phases of Erin’s life that she has experienced, including its many ups and downs. ‘Being a parent is spelled out in time. There’s no magical dance or a special rhyme. It’s about being present in their everyday life and teaching them the steps to learn to fly. Humble, gracious, caring and kind.’

STREAM HERE

Erin says, ‘”To Be Here” is such a special song to me. My children were so involved in the whole process and were my entire inspiration. From the different phases in my life I have experienced with them, to their giggles that inspired my melody, to their tiny voices that weave throughout the song, it created beautiful symmetry to the song. We wanted a whimsical approach that feels like love floating around and wrapping you up in a safe place because that is what being a parent is all about. No matter what hardships you may experience, your love is never ending, and you know the most important thing for your children is just “to be here.”’

Erin embraces her country music songwriting about life, love, and family in some of its most raw forms. When it comes to being a mother, the Texas-based artist says, “If I have learned anything as a parent, it is that these words are so true. We are meant to guide our children to eventually learn to walk and then fly on their own. We are supposed to teach them that it is ok to fall, and more importantly, we are supposed to teach them to find the courage to get back up and try again. And sometimes just knowing you are there, even if they don’t need you at that moment, is everything for a child, at any age.”

As the guiding force in her kids lives, the song speaks about Erin paying tribute to her kids for giving her a reason to be here. The transformative experience of becoming a mother is one Erin doesn’t take for granted. “When I became a mother myself, I felt like a huge part of my soul was filled, and I was forever changed. This song is for my children, who are my whole world, and to anyone who is raising or has raised children. Because our jobs are never done, and it is the hardest, but greatest and most fulfilling job in the entire world.”

Erin’s artistry continues to empower others through her honest storytelling. As a singer, she sets herself apart from others through her truthful perspective on motherhood, which includes heartbreak and broken dreams but also resilience and grace. Erin has also received high praise for her latest single and music video releases, “Walking Country Song” and “Too Little, Too Late.”

STREAM HERE

About Erin Duvall

There are many roles women play on a daily basis, creating a need for several different faces that each resemble the role authentically. Erin Duvall’s intention is to show you all of her roles and “faces” via her successful mediums of Music, Motherhood and Entrepreneurship. Collectively – “The Three Faces of Erin”. She aims to have you unmask your “faces”, embrace your roles and find what inspires you.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter, Erin Duvall, was raised on a foundation of country, blues, gospel, and rock ‘n’ roll. Erin’s unique approach to music has drawn comparisons to singers like Janis Joplin, Natalie Maines, and Susan Tedeschi. As the fourth of five children in her family, Erin learned to advocate for herself and what she wanted at an early age, which was to always perform. By delivering raspy country vocals, Erin sets herself apart from other women in today’s country music scene. She belts, teases, and soars into listeners’ ears with her roadhouse bluesy tunes and the sultry sounds of her vocals.

Erin’s debut album, Out of Focus, was recorded in 2010 with producer and songwriter Rob Giles. Rob Giles is a singer-songwriter known for his solo work, along with working with Andy Summers of the Police and the band The Rescues.

Taking a pause to become a mother to four beautiful children and, as a single mother, she knows the importance of hard work and following your dreams. Currently, Erin is working with Terry and Simeon Baker of Baker Brothers Music. With over 30 years of experience, they have worked with Michael McDonald, Aretha Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Patty Austin, Wayne Newton, and Bishop TD Jakes, to name a few. Together they are working to perfectly blend country, gospel, and rock ‘n’ roll into one sound, showcasing the music that was rooted in Erin’s upbringing.

The story of Erin Duvall has taken her around the sun twice and led her back to her passion for music time and time again. As a mompreneur, Erin is the creator and founder of the children’s animated character Aunty E, who teaches children about all types of music. The exciting animated world of Aunty E started in 2006 with producer Billy Henry. Billy has worked with prominent acts like The Chicks, Courtyard Hounds, Fleetwood Mac, and Shakira.The project is very near and dear to Erin’s heart, and she is excited to share the progress with all of you as she revamps it. Aunty E now features over twenty characters, a book series, and an album.

As an influential philanthropist, Erin Duvall and her sister, Molly Duvall Thomas, founded a multimedia brand known as Sisters of Red. Sharing their love of fashion, design, travel, and all things real and beautiful, Sisters of Red started in 2017 as a creative outlet to share their inspiration. As a sister-duo, the two share a passion for giving to help make a difference in the lives of others.

“I have grown up with two very strong examples of family first, hard work and giving back. So now, as a single mother of four, I feel very strongly to leave a legacy behind for my children that makes them proud,” says Duvall. With the passion that burns inside Erin Duvall, she will excel in all aspects of her career, especially in an ever-increasing world of burn-outs and flashes that dispense as quickly as the wick is lit.

Press Quotes

“It has been amazing to watch Erin Duvall, a beautiful, intelligent woman wear so many different hats as she births this body of music. What we are most inspired by is the love she always keeps at the forefront for her four children. This love speaks through these lyrics and melodies of “To Be Here.”’ — Baker Brothers, Award-winning musicians touring with Kirk Franklin and Bishop T.D. Jakes

