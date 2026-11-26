Created With Hitmakers Keith Thomas, Brian White, Pete Sallis and Jason Sever, Whose Credits Span Whitney Houston, Selena, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean and More

Who are you when life changes you? When relationships end, children grow, plans shift, and the person staring back at you no longer feels quite like the person you used to know? For country artist Erin Duvall, a mother of four who has balanced motherhood, music, family and her own evolution as a woman, the answer wasn’t about finding her way back to who she was. It was about learning to love who she was becoming. That realization is at the heart of her deeply personal new EP, In the Flutter, available October 16.

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“In the Flutter is about learning to love the person you’re becoming instead of mourning the person you used to be,” says Duvall. Inspired by the transformation of a butterfly, the EP explores the often-overlooked space after life has changed you, but before you fully recognize who you’ve become. For Duvall, that perspective has been shaped by relationships, heartbreak, motherhood, watching her children grow and continuing to evolve as both a woman and an artist. “The butterfly doesn’t become beautiful when it finally flies. The miracle has already happened. It has already transformed,” says Duvall. “That’s what this EP is about. It’s about realizing your scars don’t make you less beautiful. They become part of your story.”

That philosophy is also reflected in Duvall’s love of kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold rather than hiding its fractures. It became a fitting metaphor for a project that doesn’t erase difficult chapters, but recognizes the beauty in how they shape us.

Across In the Flutter, Duvall explores rediscovery, wonder, heartbreak, acceptance and the freedom that comes with making peace with the past. The collection pairs original songs “Back to Me,” “Wide Eyed Wonder,” “In the Flutter”and “Things I Don’t Regret” with her interpretations of “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” and country classic “Delta Dawn.”

The EP also marks a creative evolution for Duvall. “This record feels like the truest reflection of who I am, both as an artist and as a person,” she says. “I’ve stopped trying to fit into someone else’s idea of what my music should sound like. Instead, I’ve leaned into the music I’ve always loved and the stories I genuinely want to tell.”

Duvall brought together an accomplished team to help shape the project. Brian White, who co-wrote several songs and produced much of the EP, has had songs recorded by Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Trace Adkins, Gary Allan, Rodney Atkins, Kix Brooks and others. Songwriter Pete Sallis has cuts with artists including Maddie & Tae, Ronnie Dunn and Phillip Phillips, while Jason Sever also joined Duvall in the writing room. Acclaimed producer and songwriter Keith Thomas has worked with Whitney Houston, Selena and Amy Grant, and produced Vanessa Williams’ Pocahontas anthem “Colors of the Wind.”

Ultimately, In the Flutter is an invitation for listeners to recognize the beauty in their own unfinished chapters. “I hope people walk away with hope,” says Duvall. “Healing doesn’t mean becoming who you used to be. Sometimes it means becoming someone even stronger, more compassionate, and more beautiful because of everything you’ve lived through.” For anyone caught somewhere between letting go and moving forward, In the Flutter is a reminder that you don’t have to have everything figured out to recognize how far you’ve already come. “Sometimes you’re simply in the flutter.”

IN THE FLUTTER TRACK LISTING (songwriters in parenthesis):

Wide Eyed Wonder (Erin Duvall, Brian White, Pete Sallis) Back to Me (Erin Duvall, Brian White, Pete Sallis) Things I Don’t Regret (Erin Duvall, Brian White) Poor, Poor Pitiful Me (Warren Zevon) Delta Dawn (Alex Harvey, Larry Collins) In the Flutter (Erin Duvall, Brian White)

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