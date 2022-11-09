Erica Lane “The Friendly Beasts” released for this Christmas season: Radio/Media Download

In 2019, Erica and her sister Ashley (Le Sorelle) performed “Lord of the Dance”, and the live recording was launched to #21 on the Billboard AC Indicator charts. In 2017, Lane’s single “Wake” charted in the Top 40 on both the Billboard AC and Mainstream Pop Indicator charts, also charting at #1 on New Music Weekly indie charts. A former Miss Houston and top 10 US Miss World, Lane has toured the United States and abroad and has performed at events with notables such as Jon Voight, George Lopez, Candace Cameron Bure, and Chonda Pierce. In 2014, Lane’s original music was featured on the box office theatrical releases: Left Behind, starring Nicolas Cage and also Veil of Tears, narrated by Natalie Grant.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Erica Lane

Song Title: The Friendly Beasts

Publishing: Harry Foxx

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: The Friendly Beasts

Record Label: Erica Lane Music