Eric Sleeper Captures Toxic Devotion and the Life of an Artist in “Losing My Mind”

Rock artist Eric Sleeper returns with his moody track “Losing My Mind,” his first single following the release of his debut album, Beautiful Lies. Sleeper’s emotionally rich song explores two meanings: the fear of losing a toxic relationship and the day-to-day hardships of being a working musician. “Losing My Mind” is now available to stream and download on all major platforms.

“Losing My Mind” is a grunge-rock tune with heavy influences of early 2000s emo/alt-rock, evidenced by its introspective lyricism featuring sonic qualities including distorted guitars and raw vocals. The lyrics of “Losing My Mind” scream of mental pain and physical distress, while feeling like one is losing their mind because of a love that’s too precious to lose. “The song plays on human nature, to dwell on someone who isn’t worth your time, yet somehow seems to have a vacancy in your mind,” Eric Sleeper explains. The track also delves into another meaning. In Eric Sleeper’s storytelling, the double entendre refers to an unhealthy past relationship and the routine struggles of a musician. “It’s about fighting, not the physical, but the mental day-to-day as an artist. “It’s mundane, it’s dark, it’s exhausting, and it’s beautiful all at the same time… this plays on the fact that you gotta get beat up and lose a lot, but fight through that and give everything you have.” The song was produced by Simon Ficken at Backroom Studios in Rockaway, NJ, who also played drums on the single.

Eric Sleeper is a New Jersey-born musician who has blended indie, rock, and grunge, which have all come together to create his distinctive, gritty sound. Sleeper attributes inspiration for his songwriting style to Nirvana, Tom Waits, The Cure, and Nine Inch Nails, as he touches on themes about personal struggles, ambition, and tales of the underdog. Carrying a unique “take it or leave it” attitude, Sleeper creates soundscapes that dive into the intimate thought processes behind real-life situations. He has carved a place for himself in the grunge-rock scene by being championed by many notable outlets such as Rock Era Magazine, V13, Headbangers News, Jammerzine, and Music Connection Magazine.

“Losing My Mind” is a nostalgic grunge-inspired track with a double meaning, offering listeners space to connect in their own way, whether it’s about the emotional toll of being an artist or the pain of heartbreak. It symbolizes emotional intelligence and the urge to want better for yourself. Stay in the loop regarding Eric Sleeper’s releases, upcoming shows, and updates by following him on Instagram @EricSleeper.