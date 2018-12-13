Eric Paslay and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Eric Paslay and his wife, Natalie, are first-time parents. The couple welcomed a daughter on Saturday (Dec. 8).

People reports that Piper Lily Paslay was born in Nashville at 9:37AM on Saturday. She measured 19 inches long and weighed 7 lbs., 2 oz. at birth.

“It took three days for us to name her! We needed to get to know our baby girl before we could choose,” the couple tell People. “After getting many smiles and much laughter from all her cute little sounds and squeaks, Piper suddenly fell into place and seemed right for her.”

He middle name was easier to choose. “Lily” derives from Elizabeth, who was Mary’s cousin and the mother of John the Baptist, they explain. Lilies are also Natalie’s favorite flower.

“We are completely in love with our little girl and looking forward to the happiest Christmas of our lives with this beautiful gift from God,” the Paslays gush.

Paslay announced that his wife was pregnant in July via Instagram, posting a photo of the couple kissing in a scene set to make it look like he is singing in the street for tips. He’s holding a guitar above his guitar case, and a sign reading “Need Diaper $” appears in the foreground.

The singer-songwriter married the former Natalie Harker, who has worked as a song plugger in Nashville, in April of 2015. His hits include the Top 5 single “Friday Night,” as well as a pair of Top 20 hits in “Song About a Girl” and “He Don’t Love You.” He was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 along with Lady Antebellum singer Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration on “The Driver.”