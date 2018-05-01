Eric Gottlieb Joins WFUV/New York as Assistant PD

Alternative WFUV-FM/New York appoints Long Island native Eric Gottlieb as Assistant Program Director of the public radio outlet, known for its music discovery. Gottlieb succeeds Sarah Wardrop, who moves into the newly-created position of Production Director. Gottlieb joins WFUV after seven years at Music Choice where he programmed a dozen formats, including Alternative, AAA and Americana, and was a Video on Demand playlist curator.

“Eric will be a great addition,” said WFUV Program Director Rita Houston. “His experience and organizational skills will strengthen our programming team, offer new leadership opportunities for me, and position us well to improve, expand and deepen our listener service.”

“I’m excited about joining the WFUV team” enthused Gottlieb. “I’ve been a long time fan of the station, and as a musician myself I’ve always appreciated their emphasis on music discovery and community support. Plus, I can’t wait to dance on the FUV Boat.”

“Sarah has been indispensable in countless ways to the programming department and the station overall,” said General Manager Chuck Singleton. “We’re delighted that she’ll now apply her creative talents to making WFUV’s air sound more vibrant.”