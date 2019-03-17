Eric Church Extends 2019 Double Down Tour Into Fall
Eric Church has announced a string of new dates for his 2019 Double Down Tour, extending the road trek into fall.
The 2019 Double Down Tour kicked off with two shows at the Chi Health Center in Omaha Neb., on Jan 18-19. It was originally slated to wrap with two shows at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash., on June 28 and 29. The new shows Church has added run from the middle of September until late November and find the superstar and his band performing in eight additional cities. Fans in five of the newly announced cities will get back-to-back nights from Church, while three other cities are single-night shows.
“I don’t want to quit yet. I don’t want to be done yet. I don’t want to be two months from the end of this thing,” Church told members of his Church Choir fan club in an exclusive video announcement on Thursday (March 14). “So we’re going to play a little more.”
Church released his current album, Desperate Man, in October of 2018. Its first single and title song peaked at No. 8 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.
See a complete list of Eric Church’s 2019 Double Down Tour Dates below.
Eric Church, 2019 Double Down Tour Dates:
Jan. 18-19: Omaha, Neb. @ Chi Health Center
Jan. 25-26: St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Feb. 1-2: Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Feb. 8-9: Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Feb. 15-16: Detroit, Mich. @ Little Ceasars Arena
Feb. 22-23: Cincinnati, Ohio @ U.S. Bank Arena
March 1-2: Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
March 8-9: Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
March 15-16: Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
March 22-23: Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
March 29-30: Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
April 12-13: Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
April 19-20: Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena
April 27-28: Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 3-4: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
May 10-11: Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
May 17-18: Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
May 25: Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
June 28-29: George, Wash. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 13-14: Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
Sept. 20-21: Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Soctiabank Saddledome
Oct. 11-12: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 25: Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena
Nov. 1: Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
Nov. 2: Hartford, Conn. @ XL Center
Nov. 15-16: Washington, DC @ Anthem
Nov. 22-23: Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center