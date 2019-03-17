Eric Church Extends 2019 Double Down Tour Into Fall

Eric Church has announced a string of new dates for his 2019 Double Down Tour, extending the road trek into fall.

The 2019 Double Down Tour kicked off with two shows at the Chi Health Center in Omaha Neb., on Jan 18-19. It was originally slated to wrap with two shows at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash., on June 28 and 29. The new shows Church has added run from the middle of September until late November and find the superstar and his band performing in eight additional cities. Fans in five of the newly announced cities will get back-to-back nights from Church, while three other cities are single-night shows.

“I don’t want to quit yet. I don’t want to be done yet. I don’t want to be two months from the end of this thing,” Church told members of his Church Choir fan club in an exclusive video announcement on Thursday (March 14). “So we’re going to play a little more.”

Church released his current album, Desperate Man, in October of 2018. Its first single and title song peaked at No. 8 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

See a complete list of Eric Church’s 2019 Double Down Tour Dates below.

Eric Church, 2019 Double Down Tour Dates:

Jan. 18-19: Omaha, Neb. @ Chi Health Center

Jan. 25-26: St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Feb. 1-2: Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Feb. 8-9: Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Feb. 15-16: Detroit, Mich. @ Little Ceasars Arena

Feb. 22-23: Cincinnati, Ohio @ U.S. Bank Arena

March 1-2: Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

March 8-9: Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

March 15-16: Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 22-23: Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

March 29-30: Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

April 12-13: Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

April 19-20: Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

April 27-28: Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 3-4: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 10-11: Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

May 17-18: Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

May 25: Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

June 28-29: George, Wash. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 13-14: Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Sept. 20-21: Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Soctiabank Saddledome

Oct. 11-12: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 25: Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

Nov. 1: Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

Nov. 2: Hartford, Conn. @ XL Center

Nov. 15-16: Washington, DC @ Anthem

Nov. 22-23: Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center