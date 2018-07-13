Eric Church Announces ‘Desperate Man’ Album, Single

EMI NASHVILLE’s ERIC CHURCH took to FACEBOOK this morning (7/12) for a live video streaming announcement speaking directly to his fans about new music. CHURCH unveiled plans for his sixth studio album, “Desperate Man,” which will be released FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5th. The first single, the album’s title track, is set to debut tomorrow, FRIDAY, JULY 13th. This is CHURCH’s first studio album since the surprise release of “Mr. Misunderstood” in 2015.

“It’s been a while; I just wanted to say I have missed you,” shared CHURCH in his video message. “I have good news. The album is done, and we are back…Just like last time — just like ‘Mr. Misunderstood’ — if you’re in the CHURCH CHOIR, on [FRIDAY], OCTOBER 5th, you’re going to get the album…I look forward to seeing you on the road. I’m very proud of this album.”