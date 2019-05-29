Eric Church Added to 2019 CMA Fest Nissan Stadium Lineup

Eric Church is returning to CMA Fest in 2019! The Chief will perform on Friday, June 7, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Church’s last CMA Fest performance was in 2017 to rave reviews. He will be performing at CMA Fest in 2019 between shows during his Double Down Tour. He just made history at Nissan Stadium during the Nashville show of the tour on May 25 by setting a new attendance record, with 56,521 people in the audience (the venue holds 60,000.)

Church is the first solo artist to perform at Nissan Stadium without an opening act, performing solo for more than three hours. “If I die up here, I’m gonna die up here,” Church said on stage. “I’m gonna give you all I got.”

Church will be performing from 9:15-9:45 on Friday night during the 2019 CMA Fest, which runs from June 6-9. Other Friday night performers include Jo Dee Messina, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay and Carrie Underwood.

Church joins previously announced Nissan Stadium performers including Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Marty Stuart, Keith Urban and Brett Young, as well as CMA KixStart artists Kassi Ashton, Travis Denning and Jameson Rodgers. Nissan Stadium will open each night with the national anthem, sung by Nashville School of the Arts (Thursday, June 6), Lindsay Ell (Friday, June 7), Runaway June (Saturday, June 8) and Jimmie Allen (Sunday, June 9).

Church is currently traveling the country on his Double Down Tour, where he performs two back-to-back nights in a city with two unique set lists. The tour has just been extended through the end of November.