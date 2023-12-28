Eric Atkinson “Old As I Am” at Country radio

Born and raised in Ohio, Eric Atkinson is an upcoming country artist. While he primarily writes and sings country music, Atkinson also dabbles in classic metal and is a big fan of Ozzy Osbourne and Randy Rhoads. In his spare time, he likes to watch the Buckeyes, Bengals, and Cowboys while cooking up a steak. Be sure to catch one of his shows in and around the Ohio area.

In “Old As I Am”, Eric reminisces on the good ole days where he and his friends made memories driving around, hanging out, and getting into whatever they could. He sings “those were wild, crazy days, where trouble was our middle name.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Eric Atkinson

Song Title: Old As I Am

Publishing: Eric Atkinson

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Publishing 2: SSM Publishing

Publishing Affiliation 2: Other

Album Title: Old As I Am

Record Label: Evolution