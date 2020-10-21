Entertainment Icon Dolly Parton Releases A Holly Dolly Christmas

GRAMMY Award-winning entertainment and international icon Dolly Parton has released her Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas today – listen HERE. Releasing on Butterfly Records in partnership with 12Tone Music, the album is her first holiday release in 30 years and includes some of the timeless Christmas songs we all know and love, as well as a few original tracks. Five of the 12 tracks were written solely by Dolly with one additional co-write with Kent Wells. Duet partners and featured artists on the album include some of Dolly’s dearest friends including Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Darren and Rhonda Vincent, plus a special song with her brother, Randy Parton.

“I’ve never been more excited about a project in my whole career than my Holly Dolly Christmas album,” says Dolly. “I’m singing with some of the greatest artists ever on some of our favorite classic Christmas songs and a few new ones that I have written. I hope we all have a Holly Dolly Christmas this year!”

A Holly Dolly Christmas Track Listing :

Holly Jolly Christmas – Dolly Parton Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) – Dolly Parton Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas – Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé Christmas On The Square – Dolly Parton Circle Of Love – Dolly Parton All I Want For Christmas Is You – Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon Comin’ Home For Christmas – Dolly Parton Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Dolly Parton Pretty Paper – Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Dolly Parton You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) – Dolly Parton Mary, Did You Know? – Dolly Parton

In addition to Dolly’s holiday album, Netflix has announced their latest original holiday musical, Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square, set to premiere on November 22nd. The heartwarming film, starring Dolly, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason, will feature 14 original songs written by Dolly and is certain to become a family holiday classic for years to come.

Making sure your holiday season is as cheerful as Dolly herself, she has launched her exclusive holiday collaboration with Williams Sonoma. The new collection is inspired by Dolly’s holiday traditions and includes Dolly’s signature sugar cookie mix and a replica gingerbread log cabin reminiscent of her childhood home. Customers and fans of Dolly will also be able to celebrate the holidays with festive aprons and linens decorated in a patchwork design inspired by Dolly’s coat of many colors. The new collection is available only at Williams Sonoma and Williams-Sonoma.com.

Dolly also recently announced her partnership with Chronicle Books to release Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. The visual memoir and annotated songbook will give an intimate look at Dolly’s enduring career as a songwriter, musician, and Country legend. Fans will have access to the stories behind the lyrics in Dolly’s own words with never-before-seen photographs and memorabilia, bringing them closer to her work than ever before. In addition, Dolly will deliver her compelling journey as a songwriter and the stories that shaped her with The Recorded Books audiobook form and CD of Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be available on November 17, 2020 and is currently available for preorder on Amazon.

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be available November 17th, 2020.

To pre-order, please visit: Dolly.ChronicleBooks.com.

Dolly Parton’s legacy and iconic career has spanned over 50 years, leaving an everlasting impact on all who love her. Now, in collaboration with Time Life, Dolly is bringing fans her first-ever deluxe DVD collection highlighting the spectacular career of the Queen of Country. Dolly: The Ultimate Collection features 35 hours across 19 DVDs with nearly 30 hours of footage which hasn’t been seen since its original broadcast. Hand-picked by Dolly herself, the set includes Dolly’s variety shows from the ‘70s & ‘80s, The Porter Wagoner Show, her unforgettable Live from London concert, the authorized Documentary Dolly Parton: Here I Am, as well as an exclusive new interview with the legend herself, produced just for this collection, and so much more. Time Life’s Dolly: The Ultimate Collection is available via direct response or online at TimeLife.com/DollyParton

For additional information on all things Dolly Parton, please visit:

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

About Dolly Parton:

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Recently, Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of “There Was Jesus.” Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard’s Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, “Pure & Simple,” which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered ten Grammy Awards and 49 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on “God Only Knows”; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People’s Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. Parton has donated over 143 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children’s book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library’s 100 millionth book donation. From her “Coat of Many Colors” while working “9 to 5,” no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Media Contacts:

Marcel Pariseau

Marcel@truepublicrelations.com

Lydia Kanuga

Lydia.Kanuga@12tonemusicgroup.com