Entertainer Tori Martin’s Releases New Single, “Abilene,” Heartbreaker With Throwback Vibe

Entertainer and LuckySky Music recording artist Tori Martin’s newest single, “Abilene,” offers a throwback late ‘70s vibe with a mid-tempo groove that gives her voice ample room to shine. The track is available on all streaming platforms. “It’s a song that speaks to wind-blown heartache, wide open plains and the search for the road you need to move on,” Martin notes.

“This type of song is my musical backbone,” says Tori of this heartbreak tale. “All the miles I’ve travelled to sing at honky tonks and opry houses have made this type of music my own. There will be more of this traditional sound on my upcoming album for sure.”

In late December radio programmers requested the track ahead of its planned January 24 release, and “Abilene” has already jumped to #35 on the TRRR chart. KNES Radio’s Buzz Russell remarks, “I absolutely LOVE IT! She is just killing it on this song.” Rudy Fernandez of Abilene’s KMWZ Radio says, “I predict this will be #1 in no time.”

“Abilene” follows Martin’s recent #1 TRRR, “Lost In The Country,” her first ever #1 record.

Anywhere and nowhere special

Is where you go when your heart can’t settle

And God knows I don’t wanna leave

But I can’t stay in Abilene, Oh no (DiLuigi/Martin/Manna/Warner)

Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville and produced by LuckySky Music’s Bill Warner, the track features prominent Music City A-list players Russ Pahl (steel guitar), Mike Brignardello (bass), Tim McDonald (piano), Bill Warner (nylon guitar), Jeff King and Rob McNelly (electric guitar), Pat McGrath (acoustic guitar), and Steve Brewster (drums). Matt Singleton and Kirsti Manna added the background vocals. For Warner, it is one of his favorite productions. He says, “Tori is an authentic country singer that transcends her years on this song. I love how she launches into the chorus along with the heart-tugging descending minor chords.”

Martin recalls writing the song in 2022 with Bill DiLuigi, Kirsti Manna and Bill Warner. “I was on a radio tour, and we were all in the car heading to Abilene. I remember saying to them, ‘I can’t stay in Abilene because the wind makes me crazy,’ and from there the ideas started flowing.”

Currently, Tori is busy writing songs and spending time in the studio with producer Warner. In February, she will film the companion music video for “Abilene” and attend CRS.

For the latest news go to Tori’s official website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter) and YouTube.