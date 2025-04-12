Entertainer Tori Martin Named TRRR’s “New Female Vocalist of the Year”

Entertainer and LuckySky Music recording artist Tori Martin has claimed the coveted Texas Regional Radio Report’s 2025 “New Female Vocalist of the Year” honor at this week’s 15th annual Texas Music & Radio Awards Show in Arlington. “My focus has centered on putting out great music and then hustlin’ until it’s heard,” says Martin. “I’ve reached out to audiences and Country radio, toured with top-tier acts and made time for tons of station visits, which I love. I haven’t done it alone though,” Tori adds. “I’ve got an awesome team and I’m so thankful to them – and to the fans – who have stood with me.”

Last year Martin was named one of TRRR’s “Future Faces of 2024.” “I think their belief in me was a great motivator,” she recalls. “I’ve worked really hard to get here. To see it paying off is incredible and I’m inspired to keep on going.”

Tori earned her first #1 for LuckySky Music in November 2024 with the upbeat “Lost In The Country.” She toured throughout the year, opening for Drew Baldridge (Fall tour), Josh Weathers, Doug Stone, Easton Corbin, Cody Canada & The Departed, Sammy Kershaw, Cody West and more. Her music videos have aired across the globe via American Country Network, Stars Over Texas, Country Fix, Country Music Channel, Heartland TV, Stryk TV, etc.

For the latest news go to her official website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. Fans can purchase Tori’s music on all streaming platforms and watch her Abilene music video HERE.