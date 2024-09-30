Entertainer Tori Martin Gets “Lost In The Country” In New Music Video

Entertainer Tori Martin ditches the Big City in a big, white 1972 Cadillac and escapes to her rural roots in her latest music video, “Lost In The Country.” The clip enjoyed its world premiere on HEARTLAND.

The video follows the song’s storyline and features compelling imagery that begins with Tori’s ride (with her French Bulldog Lucky at her side) down a scarcely travelled two-lane country road. During the journey Martin’s pace slows and the tension unwinds as she is caught behind a pickup truck with a dog in the back (played by her own beloved Golden Retriever, Daisy), cattle by the roadside and pedestrians at the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The turtle speed only encourages Tori’s animated singing, as she faithfully follows the road to a little white church where she shows some slick dance moves before trading vocal licks with a fiddler (Scarlett Deering) and a guitarist (her own band member, Austin Gardea). Cameo appearances feature Tori’s horse Butterscotch, gorgeous Texas sunsets and a campfire setting with friends.

The video was filmed on the roads of Van Alstyne, Texas, Rustic Grace Estate (Van Alstyne), the grounds of Martin’s West Texas farm, and the Stockyards. Skyler Wilson directed the LuckySky Music and Retro Current Marketing production.

The punchy, upbeat and fun “Lost In The Country” single (LuckySky Music) was released in May and is currently Top 20 on the Texas Regional Radio Report and Top 40 and rising on the CDXTraction Texas Chart. Judy Shields of The Hollywood Times notes, “Tori delivers plenty of sass and cowgirl attitude in her perfect twangy alto. Should be a true dance floor favorite.”

Martin co-wrote the tune with hitmakers Bill DiLuigi and Kirsti Manna. The record was produced by LuckySky Music’s Bill Warner.

ABOUT TORI

Born in sunny Ft. Walton Beach, Florida this military brat lived in several states before landing in Azle, Texas at the age of seven. She spent most of her life just outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she began singing in the local church choir. She cut her teeth on classics from Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette courtesy of her grandfather “Paw-Paw” and by the age of 14 she was performing at Opry houses all over Texas. In 2014, Renegade Radio Nashville named her one of the “New Faces of Country.” Martin competed on Season 14 of ABC TV’s American Idol but departed the show in the Hollywood round. Taking all her experiences and a big dose of courage, Tori moved to Nashville in 2017. It didn’t take long before the talented singer/songwriter found herself co-writing with some of the city’s most famous tunesmiths, and it’s a path that has felt blessed from the start. A chance meeting at a mixer led to her working with producer Bill Warner and she signed to the Nashville based indie label, LuckySky Music shortly thereafter. Now, the two creatives are carving a path that is uniquely her own. With single releases like “What Would Dolly Do,” “Steppin’ In It” and “Lucky,” which reached #42 on the Billboard Indicator chart, Tori’s modern traditional Country sound is steeped in her roots as a true-blue Texan singer. Her latest single, “Lost In The Country” is currently Top 20 on the Texas Regional Radio Report and Top 40 and rising on the CDXTraction Texas Chart. Tori was named one of the “Future Faces” of 2024 at the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards. When she’s not on the road, Tori enjoys antiquing, decorating and spending time with her husband and their two golden retrievers, Duke and Daisy and French bulldog, Lucky.