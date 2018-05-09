Entercom Ups Lucas Phelan to KMNB Minneapolis PD

17-year industry vet Lucas Phelan is elevated to Program Director for KMNB-FM (BUZ’N @ 102.9)/Minneapolis. This is in addition to Phelan’s afternoon on-air duties from 2-7pm. Phelan was previously the Entercom Country outlet’s Assistant Program Director. Prior to that, he spent 11 years in afternoons at crosstown CHR KDWB-FM. Phelan began his career in radio in 1998 with stops in Omaha at “Sweet 98” and Kansas City’s “Mix 93.3.”

“We’re proud to promote and develop talent at Entercom Minneapolis. As the former Assistant Program Director of KMNB and as on-air host, Lucas has a great understanding of our market and a deep connection to our community,” said Senior VP/Market Manager Shannon Knoepke. “He has truly earned this leadership role and we look forward to the brand’s continued growth.”

“The opportunity to ascend to the role of Program Director in a format I love, for a company like Entercom, in my favorite town on planet earth and with a team that is absolutely incredible is a dream come true,” said Lucas. “I’d like to thank Shannon and Andy Bloom for their faith in me.”