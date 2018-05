In April, Entercom rebranded KEGY-FM (97.3 The Machine)/San Diego as “97.3 The Fan,” with the slogan “San Diego’s only 24/7, all-sports FM station.” On Wednesday, the company shared new call letters for 97.3 The Fan, as the station will now go by KWFN-FM. The Sports outlet serves as the flagship home for the San Diego Padres, broadcasting all regular season games, expanded pre- and post-game shows and related programming throughout the week.