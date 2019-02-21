Entercom Proposes New Site Closer To New York For WNSH (Nash FM 94.7)

ENTERCOM is wasting no time in proposing changes to the technical facility of Country WNSH/NEWARK, NJ-NEW YORK, filing a minor change application to move the newly-acquired station’s transmitter from FIRST MOUNTAIN in WEST ORANGE, NJ to the LYNDHURST, NJ transmitter site of iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK.

The proposed facility would transmit with 40,000 watts at 545 feet above average terrain (166 meters) and 666 feet (203 meters) above ground level. The proposed 70 dBu contour would be closer to NEW YORK proper, reaching the eastern portion of QUEENS that the current signal’s 70 dBu contour does not reach, and pulling back towards the west, with the DOVER-MORRISTOWN area falling outside the new signal’s 70 dBu coverage. The 54 dBu contour would reach further into NASSAU COUNTY, LONG ISLAND and FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT, losing the more rural area of western NEW JERSEY with the move.

Concurrent with the WNSH application, ENTERCOM also filed an application to change another station it is acquiring from CUMULUS, AC WMAS-F/SPRINGFIELD, MA, to a directional antenna at its present location, with 50,000 watts at 180 feet above average terrain. The DA pulls the signal back considerably in the direction of WNSH, with HARTFORD and its western and southern suburbs falling outside the proposed 54 dBu contour and reducing the population in the 54 dBu coverage area from 1,468,406 to 987,468. Shortspacing to WMAS and second-adjacent CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WWSK (94.3 THE SHARK)/SMITHTOWN, LONG ISLAND has kept WNSH from moving to one of the MANHATTAN transmission sites.