Entercom/Portland Ups Kim Martinez To SVP/Market Manager

ENTERCOM/PORTLAND has promoted VP/Digital Sales KIM MARTINEZ to SVP/Market Manager, effective immediately. She will oversee Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF), Hot AC KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ), Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN), Sports KMTT-A (910 ESPN), Classic Rock KGON, Alternative KNRK (94/7 ALTERNATIVE PORTLAND), NORTHWEST artists Alternative KNRK-HD2 (94/7 TOO), Adult Hits KYCH (97.1 CHARLIE), and Blues KGON-HD2 (WATERFRONT BLUES RADIO).

“We have great talent within our company and we are proud to promote from within,” ENTERCOM Regional Pres. DOUG ABERNETHY said. “KIM is a skilled leader and we are confident that her team will benefit from her passion, vision, leadership, and drive.”

“It is such a great time to be in radio, the #1 reach medium in the U.S.,” MARTINEZ said. “I’m looking forward to joining this team and to be associated with these incredible brands that make a positive impact on the PORTLAND community every day.”