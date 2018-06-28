Entercom/Portland Names Gary Sommer GSM

ENTERCOM/PORTLAND has appointed GARY SOMMER General Sales Manager, effective JULY 2nd. Previously Sr Account Manager at SagaCity Media, Sommer will oversee the ENTERCOM/PORTLAND cluster, SMART REACH DIGITAL and event management assets.

“GARY is a seasoned and well-respected local leader in media sales and marketing,” ENTERCOM/PORTLAND SVP/Market Manager BILL ASHENDEN said. “We are thrilled to be adding his talents to our team.”

“I’m excited to be joining ENTERCOM, the progressive media and marketing leader and PORTLAND’s finest team,” SOMMER said. “I look forward to helping our clients achieve amazing results using our continuously innovative brands and full complement of marketing assets.”

The cluster includes Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN), Classic Rock KGON, Alternative KNRK (94/7 ALTERNATIVE PORTLAND), Adult Hits KYCH (97.1 CHARLIE FM), Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF), Sports KMTT-A (910 ESPN PORTKAND), and Hot AC KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ).