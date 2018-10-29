Entercom/Philadelphia, Travis Manion Foundation Team To Renovate Iraqi War Vet’s House

ENTERCOM/PHILADELPHIA has partnered with the TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION’s Operation Legacy Service Project in ABINGTON, PA to renovate the home of Iraqi War veteran MATTHEW RENNER. The unveiling took place TODAY at 10a (ET), with News-Talk WPHT-A host RICH ZEOLI emceeing the ribbon-cutting ceremony. On-air support was also aired on Sports WIP, News KYW-A, Top 40 WTDY (TODAY’S HITS 98.5 TDY), AC WBEB (101.1 MORE FM), and Classic Hits WOGL.

“As a partner with the TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION since 2011, ENTERCOM is proud to support and empower veterans to get back on their feet and achieve their goals,” said SVP/Market Manager DAVID YADGAROFF. “Supporting Iraqi War veteran MATTHEW RENNER and the Operation Legacy Service Project is something we are honored to be a part of.”