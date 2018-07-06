Entercom Philadelphia Sets ‘Pizzadelphia’ For July 14th

ENTERCOM/PHILADELPHIA — including Country WXTU, News-Talk KYW, Sports WIP, Classic Hits WOGL, News-Talk WPHT-A, and Hot AC WTDY — will host “PIZZADELPHIA,” the city’s first-ever pizza festival showcasing more than 25 of its best restaurants and food trucks, on SATURDAY, JULY 14th at the NAVY YARD MARINE PARADE GROUNDS.

“PIZZADELPHIA” will feature a PIZZA TALK STAGE with a live podcast of News-Talk KYW (NEWSRADIO 1060)’s “WHAT’S COOKING ON 1060” with HADAS KUZNITS; a dough-tossing exhibition with JAMIE CULLITON; “The Science of Pizza” with URBAN VILLAGE’s CHRIS DAVIS; and an on-site beer garden hosted by DOUBLE NICKLE BREWING. Additional on-site activities will include demonstrations by top local chefs, as well as music by DJ DAN DABBER & DJ XTINA. VIP admission is at 11a (ET) on SATURDAY, JULY 14th, with general admission from 12p until 5:30p (ET).

Participating restaurants include: BLACKBIRD, BRIGANTESSA, CAPOFITTO, CHICKIE’S & PETE’S, DELORENZO’S, LASCALA, NOMAD PIZZA, PICCOLO TRATTORIA, PIZZA GBRAIN, PIZZERIA VETRI, PORTA, RIONE, SPUNTINO, TACCONELLI’S NJ, URBAN VILLAGE, and ZAVINO.