Entercom/Las Vegas Makes A Trio Of Programming Promotions

ENTERCOM Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS has named AUDREY LEE as its midday host, starting JULY 2nd, while

MD/on-air host YUNG JON QUE moves into afternoon drive, effective immediately. QUE will continues with his APD/MD duties for Hawaiian KLUC HD-2.

What’s more, KLUC and Urban Oldies KXQQ (Q100.5) Mix Show Coordinator HECTOR ‘DJ CO1’ MINJAREZ has been upped to APD/nights at Q100.5. He’ll continue his oversight of the Mix Shows.

“AUDREY’s passion and drive for radio assures her place as a future star in our business,” ENTERCOM/LAS VEGAS SVP/Market Manager DAN KEARNEY said. “We’re confident that JON QUE will continue our station’s tradition of dominance in afternoon drive and DJ CO1’s relentless work ethic and passion for the business will bring him great success on Q100.5. It feels great to solidify both on-air lineups.”

LEE previously held on-air roles at WKQQ, WWTF and WLLK/LEXINGTON, KY.