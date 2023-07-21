‘”Energetic” by Marsha and the Positrons – Merging Science & Positivity for Kids & Families

Led by cognitive neuroscientist Marsha Goodman-Wood, the Parents’ Choice Gold Award-winning band Marsha and the Positrons has made its mark with families nationwide by blending catchy, “feel good” songs about science and how the world works with positive social messages. The newest Marsha and the Positrons album, Energetic, is set for release on September 1.

“I love connecting science with our humanity, and making it fun and exciting,” says Marsha Goodman-Wood. “My goal is to write songs about the important things — kindness, friendship, and taking care of our world and all its people. I combine these values with science facts and try to wrap them in clever lyrics that are accessible to anyone.”

In keeping with its title, most of the songs on Energetic are upbeat and cover a range of science topics – bee communication, parts of the brain, starling murmurations, ghost forests, kinetic and potential energy, and cicadas. Other tracks relate to life experiences – learning to tie your shoelaces, anxiety about getting shots at the doctor, enjoying time outside in nature, going to the library, dressing for the weather, and the magic of dreaming. Two numbers really embrace the social messaging that Marsha and the Positrons aims for – “New Leaf,” which is about starting the new year with hope for change, and “High Fives,” in which Dumi Right’s clever rapping and Jamaal “Black Root” Collier’s beatboxing enhance the message of sharing positive energy with others.

Known for her award-winning songwriting’s vibrant energy, Marsha Goodman-Wood brings to Energetic an eclectic group of musical influences ranging from jazz and blues to indie rock. While she includes scientific facts and positive messages in her songs, the listening experience is always joyful and celebratory, not preachy.

Energetic is a collaborative album, weaving together contributions from a talented group of musicians and kindie artists: GRAMMY-nominated hip hop musician SaulPaul; Keith Grimwood of Trout Fishing In America; Tina Kenny Jones of Danny Weinkauf and his Red Pants Band; Dumi Right, recognized as a standard bearer in global and progressive hip hop circles; and Jamaal “Black Root” Collier of the Beatbox Dads. Marsha and the Positrons members featured on the album include Marsha Goodman-Wood (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Ayanna Gallant (backing vocals, djembe), David Durst (piano, Hammond organ, Wurlitzer, synthesizer, accordion), Jon Guo (bass), and the band’s producer TJ Lipple (drums, bass, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, trombone, vibraphone). TJ Lipple, who has produced all of Marsha’s records, is a sought-after indie and punk producer in the DC area and performs in the band Aloha (Polyvinyl Records).

Also noteworthy among the album’s 18 contributors are sax player Jonathan Parker, who leads a NYC-based jazz combo; DC-based jazz guitar master Tony Harrod; and guitarist Nick Anderson, who has toured with TJ Lipple’s indie rock band Aloha.

ABOUT MARSHA GOODMAN-WOOD

Marsha Goodman-Wood, leader of DC-based kindie band, Marsha and the Positrons, is a former cognitive neuroscientist and an award-winning songwriter known for her clever original songs that mix science facts with messages about kindness and friendship. Her music has won a Parents’ Choice Gold Award, a National Parenting Products Award, and a host of other songwriting awards. Marsha and the Positrons songs are playful, educational, and entertaining for both kids and grown-ups. Marsha always brings her signature positive energy to stages and classrooms and loves to inspire curiosity about science through her music.

Marsha performs in all kinds of settings, from intimate stages at festivals, concert series, schools, and libraries to major events such as the Wolf Trap Children’s Theater-in-the-Woods summer concert series and Maryland Science Center’s Midnight Noon New Year’s Eve. As a Wolf Trap-trained teaching artist with Arts for Learning Maryland, she provides workshops for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers; literacy-based arts residencies in the classroom for pre-K and Kindergarten students; songwriting residencies for elementary and middle school students; and assemblies featuring her original music about science for grades K-12. Marsha also plays at children’s hospitals through Pickleberry Pie, at special needs schools and children’s hospitals through TAFFY Presents, and at retirement homes through Music Mends.

“As a cognitive neuroscientist, I appreciate that music boosts brain development in young children and helps seniors retain mental sharpness and mental health, so I’m honored to work with all ages.” says Marsha Goodman-Wood.

Previous albums include Positronic (2018, Parents’ Choice Gold Award, NAPPA Award) and Gravity Vacation (2012). Energetic will be available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Bandcamp.

Album Details: Energetic

Release Date: September 1, 2023

Label: Shoeless Sheep Records

For all ages, but especially for elementary school-aged kids

SRP: $12.99 album (or $0.99 per track); $15 CD

Run Time: 39 minutes