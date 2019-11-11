EMPRESS’s Inspiring Anthem – We Own this Crown

Stardust World Productions is excited to announce the November 8th release of EMPRESS’s third single off her debut EP – “We Own This Crown.” The song will be available across all streaming and purchasing platforms, and EMPRESS will perform it live for the first time this month.

EMPRESS wrote “We Own This Crown” as an anthem to inspire people to be the ruler of their own life. The inspirational words dip and dive with the dynamic tune, taking the listener on a journey that entrusts the audience to take empowerment into their own hands and own it.

“I wrote this while watching the TV show ‘Versailles,’ and noticing the emotion surrounding the crown,” EMPRESS shared. “With it came power, but it never seemed like a personal power. The crown gets passed down, never truly belonging to the individual. Yet, it has such a profound effect on everyone around it – the person wearing it, and everyone who comes in contact with them. I just thought, how cool would it be if we each had our own crown? How would it change our relationships with people?”

“We Own This Crown” drops on November 8th. EMPRESS performs live on November 9th at La Ciudad De Las Ideas in Puebla, Mexico, where she will coronate the audience with the new track. Tickets can be purchased here.

To help everyone to see themselves as the ruler over their own life, EMPRESS created a special augmented reality crown filter that allows everyone to own their crown. Connect with EMPRESS on Instagram to access the royal crown filter.

EMPRESS noted, “I can’t wait to help people visualize themselves in their own crown on Instagram! Augmented reality is the next disruptor in the performing arts industry, and I’m excited about how we can use it to enhance the audience’s experience.”

Find “We Own This Crown” at www.empress-music.com.

About EMPRESS

At just four-years-old, EMPRESS’s life changed when her hands touched the black and white keys on a keyboard for the first time. Her love for music evolved into a career as a professional dancer, and she became one of the youngest members of the San Francisco Ballet. As her talents developed, EMPRESS moved to New York City, where she performed on Broadway as the lead in the Tony Award-winning production of An American in Paris. Today, her career comes full circle as she creates music as a singer/songwriter – but she’ll never stop dancing. Find the beat at www.empress-music.com.

About Stardust World Productions

Stardust World Productions is a record label for women, by women. The company was established by musical artist and CEO, EMPRESS, as a foundation for talent that allows each artist to retain control over their creativity and career trajectory. The female-centric label proves that women can run the world – especially when it’s sprinkled with stardust. Get inspired at www.stardustworldproductions.com.