EMPRESS Flirts from Afar with Second Single – “All in My Head”

Stardust World Productions is thrilled to share EMPRESS’s second single off her debut EP – “All in My Head.” The seductive song will hit all major streaming and purchasing platforms on October 18th.

“All in My Head” was written by EMPRESS, and produced by two-time GRAMMY nominee, Bart Schoudel, who is known for creating hits with superstars like Justin Bieber. Chris Athens Masters, who works with some of the top names in music, like Beyoncé and Drake, mixed the track.

“I’ll never forget the day I sent the demo for “All in My Head” to Bart,” EMPRESS shared. “He called me before he even finished listening, and asked me when I’d be in the studio to get started. It was that moment that I knew we had a hit.”

EMPRESS wrote the song while working as a performer on Broadway. At the time, she lived in New York City for her work while her husband was living on the other side of the country. The long distance was hard, and EMPRESS used the longing as inspiration for the track.

“So often, the sexiest of songs are written about strangers who have a spark. I’m so proud of this song because it tells the tale of intimacy between a husband and wife, even when separated by 3,000 miles. There’s a connection that keeps love alive. It’s sexy, and it’s seductive… and it’s lasting,” EMPRESS shared.

Industry professionals are invited to request a preview of the track by contacting Patrice Marrero at Patrice@patricewrites.com. Streaming and purchasing options can be found at www.empress-music.com.

About EMPRESS

At just four-years-old, EMPRESS’s life changed when her hands touched the black and white keys on a keyboard for the first time. Her love for music evolved into a career as a professional dancer, and she became one of the youngest members of the San Francisco Ballet. As her talents developed, EMPRESS moved to New York City where she performed on Broadway as the lead in the Tony Award-winning production of An American in Paris. Today, her career comes full circle as she creates music as a singer/songwriter – but she’ll never stop dancing. Find the beat at www.empress-music.com.