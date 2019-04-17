EMPRESS Drops Debut Single – Lovely I Am

EMPRESS is an emerging pop artist who just finished working with two-time GRAMMY nominee, Bart Schoudel, to produce her first album. Her debut single, “Lovely I Am,” is available now. You can listen, and find out more about EMPRESS, in the press release below. If you prefer an MP3 version of the song, please contact us to request a free download.

Stream and share on SOUNDCLOUD:

Today, EMPRESS released her debut single, “Lovely I Am,” to radio stations and bloggers. It will be available to the public on April 19th. The song is part of a concept album, which was produced by two-time GRAMMY nominee, Bart Schoudel. The rest of the six-song album is set to be released this summer.

Schoudel, whose GRAMMY nods stem from his work with Beyoncé and Justin Bieber, shared, “EMPRESS is truly an artist soul. Few have been able to connect and meld so many facets of performance in dance, music and art the way she can. In “Lovely I Am,” she dives deep into the struggle and sacrifices that come with following your passions, and most importantly, finding self-love on the journey.”

EMPRESS is a fresh-face in the pop music scene, but she has spent a lifetime dancing to – and creating – the beat. This experience is mirrored in “Lovely I Am,” which she wrote to reflect upon the duality of the condemnation she experienced as a professional ballerina, and the empowerment she felt from rising above it.

EMPRESS’s “Lovely I Am” music video, which will premiere on May 10th, is directed by Luke Willis, choreographed by Benjamin Freemantle, and features members of San Francisco Ballet.

“I want to empower people to be their own empress or emperor – ruler of their personal world,” EMPRESS said. “When people hear my music, I want them to realize that they’re capable of manifesting their dreams, and to remember to always dream big! That’s why I call myself EMPRESS – not because I rule over anyone else. It’s because I’m empowering myself to rule my own life.”

On April 28th, EMPRESS is debuting her entire album live at Black Cat in San Francisco. Tickets for the event can be purchased through the venue’s website. Listen to “Lovely I Am” here. Stream or download across all major music platforms on April 19th.

Contact: PR@EMPRESS-music.com

www.EMPRESS-music.com

About EMPRESS

At just four-years-old, EMPRESS’s life was changed when her hands touched the black and white keys on a keyboard for the first time. Her love for music evolved into a career as a professional dancer, and she was one of the youngest members of the San Francisco Ballet. As her talents developed, EMPRESS moved to New York City where she performed on Broadway as the lead in the Tony Award winning production of An American in Paris. Today, her career comes full-circle, as she creates music as a singer/songwriter – but she’ll never stop

dancing. Find the beat at www.EMPRESS-music.com.