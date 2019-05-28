Emmrose delivers an enchanting pop single “Dangerous Eyes”

A dreamy melodic shimmer introduces the new single “Dangerous Eyes” from NYC artist Emmrose. It quickly builds into a driving pop song of soaring vocals and layered harmonies, filled with the hope and heartbreak of young love. At only fifteen years old, Emmrose delivers a captivating vocal performance, with lyrical intelligence well beyond her years. “Dangerous Eyes” comes ahead of her upcoming debut EP Hopeless Romantics, due out this summer.

“I was in my 8th grade math class when I started writing this song,” laughed Emmrose, who is finishing her sophomore year at New York City’s LaGuardia High School. “I wrote the chorus and melody in my math class grid notebook. A group of kids were sitting at a table, away from me with this kid that I liked at the time, and he looked at me with this expression that captured how isolated I felt at the time. I wanted so much to be part of that group of kids. Earlier that week I had asked him to have coffee with me, and he replied, “Don’t take this personally, but I hate you,” and just walked away. He never said anything nice, and always left me gasping for breath, thus the lyrics, ‘Hold back that dangerous tongue, that fills the breath of my lungs”“.

Unrequited love, at any age, hurts. The deeply introspective and poetically written lyrics combine with undeniable melodies, crafting a memorable illustration of Emmrose’s songwriting talent. The soaring vocal performance is backed by a dynamic mix of driving bass melodies and layered harmonics, while tasteful electronic elements and diverse percussion provide a nod towards her range of influences. Emmrose wrote the lyrics and melody, and the track was further developed in the studio, with producer/engineer Michael Abiuso (Kiss Kiss, The Venetia Fair, The Gay Blades) of Behind the Curtains Media studio. Abiuso shared, “She is constantly inspiring me with her natural ability to effortlessly write lyrics – and full songs – of such high caliber and in such a short period of time. We then work together on choosing the sonic pallet and direction that feels most suiting for each song. Sharing many common influences, our combined ideas for each track often seamlessly fall into place.”

Born and raised in lower Manhattan, Emmrose remains humble, while making use of the opportunities given to her at the ‘Fame’ School – LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts – once home to stars Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Aniston. She works with talented artists including renowned vocal artist Dr. William Riley, and Berklee Assistant Professor Dominic Sahagun. Earlier this year, she collaborated and released “Can You Feel It?” with EDM artist Krystalmath.

“Dangerous Eyes” is available now on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon and all major digital retailers. Emmrose regularly performs solo sets and with her band in New York City. Her upcoming release Hopeless Romantics is due out this summer, with a release date to be announced in coming weeks. “Dangerous Eyes” makes one thing clear: Emmrose is one to watch.

Fifteen year old singer-songwriter Emmrose navigates the halls of New York City’s LaGuardia High School by day, and writes and performs original music at night.

Though eager to share the fact that LaGuardia High was the launchpad for the likes of Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Aniston, and other celebrated stars, Emmrose isn’t chasing fame. Her passions is to write her poetic and introspective music which is influenced by today’s alternative pop stars like Lorde and Billie Eilish. Though also drawing inspiration from artists such as Frank Sinatra, The Beatles and Elton John, when asked about her current favorite artist she confidently states Radiohead.

Born and raised in lower Manhattan, Emmrose began playing piano at the age of eight. “I was at Sunday School when I came across a brown, upright piano sitting alone in a room. I remember sitting alone and playing an A-minor chord. I didn’t know what that was yet. I played some other chords and before I knew it, I had written my first instrumental song.”

In 2016, Emmrose began collaborating with EDM artist, Rebecca ‘Krystalmath’ Rossi, at her Manhattan studio. Together, the two wrote and recorded “Can You Feel It?” which was released in early 2019.

Emmrose’s first EP Hopeless Romantics is due out this summer. She currently records her music at Behind the Curtains studio in Brooklyn with producer Mike Abiuso. She also studies voice with the world-renowned vocal teacher Dr. William Riley and instrumental music with Berklee Assistant Professor, Dominic Sahagun.

Emmrose, even at age 15, is planning for everything life gives her. “If this music thing takes off, I’ll go with that,” she says. “I’ll write more, do more and have a blast. If nothing happens, then I’ll still be okay. I’ll never stop writing. It’s too important. Really.”

Press photos by Shervin Lainez