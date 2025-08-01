Emmett Jerome Looks Back on Small Town Roots with Upbeat, Nostalgic New Single “Nothing To Do”

With a weathered voice and a heart tuned to the truth, Emmett Jerome returns with “Nothing To Do,” an upbeat, warm country-rock ode to growing up in a tiny foothills town. It’s a wistful look back at carefree days, wild nights, and the bittersweet sting of outgrowing the place – and the people – you love.

Written about his own coming-of-age in Bragg Creek, Alberta, “Nothing To Do” pays tribute to sun-soaked river hangs, midnight highway drives, and stolen cases of cheap beer under prairie moons. “Growing up there meant a lot of freedom in the outdoors,” says Jerome. “When I turned 18, I left for good and said goodbye to a lot of formative friendships. This song is about the loss of leaving not only that place behind, but the good people of Bragg Creek too.”

The track was recorded live off the floor to hi-fi tape, capturing the raw energy of Jerome’s band in the room, before layering in baritone guitar, harmonica, and Rhodes to flesh it out. “We wanted to use the same technology our favourite classic records were made with. Real analog gear and real musicians,” Jerome says.

“Nothing To Do” continues to build on the momentum of his 2024 debut Rocky Mountain Son EP (Light Organ Records) and plants another flag in Jerome’s road-worn, truth-telling journey. “This song makes me feel nostalgic, wistful, but also warm and grateful,” he says. “I know my friends back home will hear this and smile and remember some good times.”