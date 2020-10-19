Emmanuelle Sasson “I May Be Broken But I Still Have A Heart” now available to Top40 radio

Emmanuelle Sasson, 18 years old and having recently graduated high school, is having a breakthrough year. The South Florida-based multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter first made her mark in 2019, releasing her debut EP, Smoke & Mirrors, to much acclaim. The tracks on the EP accumulated over 50,000 streams on Spotify.

That EP started Emmanuelle on a journey that took her across the country, opening for artists such as Stephen Kellogg and Tyrone Wells. Emmanuelles live shows have made her a household name in Florida, which culminated in her 6-song performance at the NBA Halftime Show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami with the Miami Heat.

Emmanuelle is now prepping her first full album of original music for a release. Her first single away from me was the first taste of that album and received airplay on over 20 stations.

Having drawn comparisons to everyone from Florence and the Machine to Billie Eilish and Halsey, Emmanuelle cuts her own groove on this latest release.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Emmanuelle Sasson

Song Title: I May Be Broken But I Still Have A Heart

Publishing: Emmanuelle Sasson

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: I May Be Broken But I Still Have A Heart

Record Label: Lakeside Management Group