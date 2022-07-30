Emerging Electro-Pop Artist Lexx Lear Releases New Single and Music Video C.A.R.E

Emerging electro-pop artist Lexx Lear gets honest in her latest release C.A.R.E out now. Inspired by the ending of a romantic relationship, the Florida-based entertainer sets out to deliver a message that it’s never too late to realize your worth. Lear provides encouragement to all seeking to leave a relationship devoid of passion and joy.

With a sultry sound and music video to match, the artist finds comfort and solace in creating music. Musical since childhood, Lear picked up her first microphone at the age of 11 and hasn’t put it down since. While in high school the emerging popstar found out she was expecting. Refusing to put life on hold, Lear went on to complete her education and find her voice. With a goal of creating music meant to uplift, empower and motivate young mothers and women everywhere, Lexx Lear is making her mark in the dance music genre.

Be sure to watch Lexx Lear’s new music video for her single “C.A.R.E”, out now! Also stream “C.A.R.E,” available now on all platforms. Follow Lexx Lear on social media for upcoming performances and musical exclusives.

———

More About Lexx Lear

Originally born in Central Florida, Alexis Campbell, musically known as Lexx Lear, has always had a passion for the arts. Intrigued more specifically by music, her journey began at the age of 11, when Lear walked into a studio for the first time.

Just before graduation, at the age of 17, Lexx gave birth to her son. Unwilling to place life on hold, Lear transferred to night school in order to make sure she completed her education. While some might find becoming a new mother a reason to give up on their passion, it only pushed her to go after her dreams even more.

After finding an engineer who helped her bring her sound to life, Lexx Lear has already released numerous singles and has no plans of stopping. This summer she will release a series of singles and accompanying music videos.