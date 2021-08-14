Emerging Canadian Artist Lorne Riley Releases New Single to Country Radio

Rising Canadian country artist Lorne Riley is back with his latest release Whiskey Don’t Love Me. After securing both Canadian and U.S. success with his debut single, this tune showcases a more upbeat vibe alongside an unromantic look at addiction and the consequences that arise from it. This song is officially released on country radio stations in Canada and is currently available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

This country/rock release shines the light on alcohol addiction and was written by Riley himself. This is off his upcoming second album Sweet Pain, which will be released later this year. The official music video was also released and can be viewed HERE.

While country music tends to romanticize alcohol, anything in excess ultimately comes with consequences. “We all know that knocking back a few can be good fun. But having a few too many too often can be a whole different ballgame. A good time can quickly spiral into a pointless blur that puts a hurting on everyone you care about and also puts innocent people at risk,” says Riley. “As I try to carve out a niche, I want to put my best foot forward and showcase my music and who I am as an artist, and I feel this song is a good example of that.”

Visit Alcoholics Anonymous at www.aa.org for more details and resources. Stay in touch with Lorne Riley on his social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

About Lorne Riley: Music has always been a passion throughout this Canadian artist’s life. A small-town boy who hails from Chapleau in Northern Ontario, Lorne has travelled the world extensively with postings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Dubai all of which have served to influence and enrich his songwriting.

Prior to pursuing country music as his career, Lorne cut his teeth on rock and blues as a front man for a series of bands as a young lad in Northern Ontario and later in Dubai as a singer/songwriter. These projects served as a stepping stone to elevate Lorne’s talent for story-telling, fuel his long-held but unrequited love for country music and provide a fresh new voice and soulful style to the genre.

Lorne’s compelling debut release Twenty Years gained the Music Row chart attraction and caught the attention of film director Steve Schmidt who created a video using the track to promote the release of his award-winning feature film “The Road to Tophet.” His sophomore release The Line Starts Here charted in the Top 100 and Nowhere Fast peaked in at #115. Lorne has performed for thousands of fans across North America. With several accolades under his belt, this songbird has won the admiration of fans worldwide. With his down-to-earth demeanor and his ole’ country sound, he is well on his way to continuing to entertain fans for years to come.

