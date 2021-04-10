Emerging Artist Stanley Jeter Releases “Work It” To Top40 Radio

Born in Spartanburg, S.C. Jeter began his music interest at age 17 in Spartanburg SC. Jeter’s first release was entitled “City People” on The Fox Century Plaza Records in Philadelphia , Pa in 1972. Jeter later performed at The Opryland Hotel in Nashville Tennessee in 1991. Since then Jeter has released his album entitled “Chance Of A Lifetime”.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Stanley Jeter

Song Title: Work It

Publishing: Stanley Jeter Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Work It

Record Label: Stanley Jeter Publishing