Emerging Artist James Lee Baker Releases New Single And Lyric Video
Now, 2019 is starting off with a bang, as James Lee Baker releases his new single and lyric video for “Disappear for the Weekend.” The country-flavored track is also from “Home Again.” This week, it debuted at #60 on the New Music Weekly charts as the Most-Added track at radio.
Baker explains, “Disappear for the Weekend’ is a Country tune about a happy couple taking the much-needed romantic weekend getaway from the hustle of the city life.”
Watch the lyric video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gi6ZxldR-YM
ABOUT JAMES LEE BAKER: A classically trained musician, James Lee Baker fuses influences from acoustic singer-songwriters like David Mead, Ellis Paul, John Gorka, Gregory Alan Isakov, Bob Dylan, and Slaid Cleaves. He embraces open tunings to create an unconventional but welcoming sound and timbre to his playing. Trained briefly by Richard Gilewitz, a renowned fingerstyle guitar player, James Lee’s fingerstyle guitar playing is rich and melodic, pulling listeners into memorable motifs and atmospheres.
“Home Again” is a Country-flavored Americana album, rich with instrumentation like dobro, lap steel, fiddle, and harmonica. In March, he released an EP of Folk/Americana songs called “The Canadian River.” The song “Two Cageless Birds” went on to be selected for the John O’Hara Songwriting Performance Grant.
