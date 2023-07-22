Emerging Artist Caleb Seth Honors Homegrown Roots in “West Tennessee”

Making a splash within the country genre, singer-songwriter Caleb Seth releases new single “West Tennessee,” available everywhere now.

“I had never heard anyone write a song about West Tennessee. I wanted to show appreciation for my home West Tennessee and wrote my debut song into country music,” tells Caleb.

Throughout Caleb’s songs, you can hear R&B influences of Boyz 2 Men and Michael Jackson which tie the country feel of songs of Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts. With such a wide-ranging musical taste, Caleb’s steady release schedule is sure to introduce him into the country music realm quickly.

In March 2022, Caleb begin doing live streams on TikTok , which grew his account at a rapid speed with now over 60k followers. Recently, Caleb signed with Grey Area Music to kickstart his career within the country realm.

As a singer-songwriter, Caleb combines honest lyricism of country greats, with a captivating and timeless, soulful voice. Adopted at age 7, Caleb grew up on different styles of music including pop, rock, country, and R&B. His love for music grew in his new home as he started playing music at age 12.