Emarosa Unveils Confident Pop Anthem “Attention”

Emarosa is back with a catchy single that demands your full “Attention.” The track flaunts the band’s ability to write grandiose 80’s inspired pop melodies with buttery smooth vocals and an unforgettable hook that slowly builds to a gospel-choir finale. “Attention” is proving Emarosa to be a masterful pop group with the fashion sensibilities to match and is giving listeners a glimpse of what is to come on their full-length album, currently in the works. With more singles on the way, the band is preparing to release some of their strongest work throughout 2022 via Out of Line Music.

“This might be the most self-serving song we’ve ever written. I love to be the center of attention, I was born an entertainer. It comes with the territory. Love me or hate me, I just don’t care. I was so unapologetic in this song, I think I wrote this song as the most honest form of myself, without fear or judgment or criticism. We all want attention, nobody wants to end up alone. This is the anthem for everyone brave enough to own it.” – Bradley Scott, Vocalist of Emarosa

If you think you know Emarosa – think again. Bradley Scott (vocals) and ER White (guitar) have collaborated for nearly a decade to musically transform and energetically renew the group’s vision. They bravely shifted from the hard rock scene and became leaders of the alternative world with their catchy, dreamy, and wildly successful breakthrough album “Peach Club” in 2019, which soared to claim a top spot on the U.S. Billboard charts upon release and warranted a completely sold out nation-wide tour. After three years to ensure their next move matched their unforgettable landmark release, the band is poised to introduce their loyal audience to a follow-up worthy of their attention. Combine the influences of pop, synth-wave, alternative, and 80’s hits and you have Emarosa’s upcoming masterpieces. Their modern glittery pop track “Preach” marks our first glimpse amongst more new singles coming soon via Out of Line Music.

Stay up to date on Emarosa’s upcoming announcements and releases HERE.