Emarosa Release Shining Pop Anthem “Preach”

Emarosa returns to the alt-pop scene with their dazzling first single since their showstopping 2019 album Peach Club. Preach doubles down on their indisputable talent to create shining pop melodies as they continue to elevate the dance-worthy direction that their fans loved. This marks Emarosa’s debut on their new record label, Out of Line Music. The track is a culmination of the band’s experiences over the last three years since their previous release, as the lyrics suggest. The song and music video are the listeners’ first glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming tracks that the band is preparing to release throughout 2022: some of the strongest 80’s inspired alt pop songs of Emarosa’s career.

“From the first snare hit to the unabashed MJ ‘ow!’ proclamation, it only takes a moment to realize we’ve doubled down on the pop sensibility we tackled in 2019. The first words of this record, ‘pack it up, love. Nothing lasts forever,” says everything I’ve felt across the last 3 years since Peach Club. It can all be taken away in a second, you can be at the top and in the blink of an eye you’re at rock bottom. Everyone has an opinion, a stone to throw, they all have something to preach. Just don’t preach to me.” – Bradley Scott, Vocalist of Emarosa

If you think you know Emarosa – think again. Bradley Scott (vocals) and ER White (guitar) have collaborated for nearly a decade to musically transform and energetically renew the group’s vision. They bravely shifted from the hard rock scene and became leaders of the alternative world with their catchy, dreamy, and wildly successful breakthrough album “Peach Club” in 2019, which soared to claim a top spot on the U.S. Billboard charts upon release and warranted a completely sold out nation-wide tour. After three years to ensure their next move matched their unforgettable landmark release, the band is poised to introduce their loyal audience to a follow-up worthy of their attention. Combine the influences of pop, synth-wave, alternative, and 80’s hits and you have Emarosa’s upcoming masterpieces. Their modern glittery pop track “Preach” marks our first glimpse amongst more new singles coming soon via Out of Line Music.