Releasing and writing music is the best experience of my life. Having people hear, share and enjoy my music is so amazing – because art is meant to be shared. It’s meant to be put out, to be admired and seen/heard. Songs are my art, and its so fun having people enjoy my art. My favorite part of releasing a song is the release day itself. That one day where your friends and family get together to celebrate such an accomplishment, because it takes months to years to put out something so close to your heart, and finally having it out in the world is relieving and exhilarating. On the other hand, having your heart and soul out for the public to hear is also extremely nerve-wracking. The fact that you put so much time and effort into a 3-4 minute piece, and people feeling the need to comment or scrutinize what you do. Although you can choose not to listen, it’s hard to watch people write things or say things about work that you hold close to your heart.