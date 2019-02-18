Elvis Tribute Special Collaborations Revealed

After having a look at the recent clip of Keith Urban and Post Malone collaborating on an Elvis Presley classic, everyone is excited to see what else is in store for the Elvis All-Star Tribute TV special this Sunday (Feb. 17).

A whole slew of country music royalty is set to take the stage: Besides Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, and Dierks Bentley will be showing off their chops on songs from the King. There will also be appearances from a number of non-country artists. Check out the list below for all the performances!

The program will be hosted by none other than Shelton, who’s sure to bring some fun and humor to the proceedings.We can’t wait to see what jokes he has in store for the gig!

Besides special performances and one of a kind collaborations, the special will also be airing interviews with Priscilla Presley and Steve Binder, who directed the original Elvis special in 1968. The special will also be made into an album that features the new performances and collaborations along with previous Elvis recordings.

Fans can watch the special on NBC from 9-11 PM ET.

Elvis All-Star Tribute Musical Performances:

“Trouble / Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton

“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes

“Burning Love” – Keith Urban

“Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone

“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran

“Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez

“One Night” – Darius Rucker

“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton

“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara

“Memories” – Mac Davis

“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town

“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert

“Love Me” – Pistol Annies

Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams

“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley

“It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban

“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood